Biden-Harris Administration Set to Enact New Reforms to Help Underserved Small Businesses

Here is a thought-provoking figure: The U.S. federal government spent nearly $600 billion on goods and services during fiscal 2020.

As such, Uncle Sam calls itself the world’s largest buyer of goods and services. It acquires everything from software and building construction to financial and asset management services.

The procurement gives it influential authority to expand equity and build wealth in underserved communities. Yet, under 10% of federal agencies’ total eligible contracting dollars regularly go to small disadvantaged businesses (SDBs) even with that buying power. That category includes businesses owned by Blacks, Latinos, and other minority-owned firms that presumably qualify for federal contracting dollars.

And though women own roughly 20% of all small businesses throughout the economy, under 5% of federal contracting dollars go to those businesses.

But President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ administration want to effectively change that landscape with new reforms to help SBDs gain more federal contracting business.

Yet, there were no provisions for enforcement or legislative actions included in the news release that showcased the administration’s goals on the matter.

In a statement Thursday from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) linked to the reforms, the federal agency stated changes adopted by OMB would help boost access to $560 billion in contracting opportunities for disadvantaged small businesses.

Comments from SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman included, “Today’s historic release of federal contracting data disaggregated by race, ethnicity, and geography, and our corresponding reforms to federal strategic sourcing strategies known ‘category management,’ will help guarantee greater transparency and accountability in federal contracting and put more small businesses in a position to start doing business with the United States government.”