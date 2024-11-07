News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Biden Promises ‘Peaceful and Orderly’ Transition Of Power To 47th President-Elect Donald Trump President Biden ensures a "peaceful" transition of power following VP Harris's election loss.







President Joe Biden has addressed the nation following Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

CBS News reported that Biden, in his first public remarks since the election, spoke from the Rose Garden on Thursday and promised a peaceful transition of power to President-Elect Trump.

“Yesterday, I spoke with President-Elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory,” the president revealed in a video captured by Sky News.

“And I assured him that I direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition.”

Calling Vice President Harris’s loss to Trump a “setback,” Biden offered encouragement, urging people not to give up or give in to feelings of defeat.

“Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable,” President Biden said. “A defeat does not mean we are defeated.”

He also called on Americans to embrace unity as he accepts the election results as “the choice the country made.”

“I’ve said many times, you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree,” Biden said.

“Something I hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature.”

The 46th Commander-In-Chief also applauded Harris for an “inspiring” three-month campaign that kicked off in July after he decided to dismiss himself from the election following a lackluster debate performance with Trump in June.

“She ran an inspiring campaign, and everyone got to see something that I learned early on to respect so much — her character,” Biden said. “She has a backbone like a ramrod. She has great character, true character. She gave her whole heart and effort, and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran.”

Biden subtly referenced Trump’s past complaints about the 2020 election, when Trump claimed it was “rigged” in Biden’s favor. The current president emphasized that the Electoral College ensures fairness in the election process.

“I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system — it is honest, fair, and transparent,” he said. “And it can be trusted, win or lose.”

