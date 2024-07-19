President Biden Clowns Elon Musk For His Massive $45M Pledge To Support Trump Super PAC

Tech billionaire Elon Musk committed to a massive $45 million monthly pledge for former President Donald Trump’s new political action committee (PAC), and President Joe Biden is “sick” about it.

After Biden announced he tested positive for Covid, he mocked Musk’s support of the GOP candidate. “I’m sick,” Biden said in a post on X on Jul. 17. He then continued to say, “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here.”

Established in May 2024 and registered in Texas, the America PAC will target voter outreach and registration efforts with efforts to fight similar Democratic campaigns. Other reputable supporters include tech entrepreneur Joe Lonsdale, former ambassador to Canada and Kentucky Senate candidate Kelly Craft and coal executive Joe Craft.

The group already raised $8.75 million in the second quarter and a little under $100,000 in cash towards the end of June. With Musk’s donation, the commitment would likely be labeled as one of the most significant donations of the 2024 presidential campaign and is scheduled to begin pouring in as early as July 2024.

The move is opposite of a previous promise he made to stay out of the 2024 election, however, this is not the first time the tech guru has supported political aspirations. According to CNN, Musk donated $5,000 to President Obama’s campaign in April 2011. Once viewed as a Democratic donor, things have changed in recent years as he feels the Democratic party has moved too far to the left for him to support its candidates.

However, the relationship between Musk and Trump has not always been sweet. In 2017, Musk quit two White House business councils he once served on after Trump announced America would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. “Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world,” he tweeted.

The two have grown closer in recent months, having discussed a possible advisory role for Musk in a second Trump administration. Now, he is in full support of Trump, issuing his official endorsement following the alleged assassination attempt of the candidate at a rally. “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote on X.