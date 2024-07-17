Opinion: Why Trump’s ‘Agenda 47’ Is A Danger To The Black And LGBTQ+ Community

The world has been introduced to right-wing group Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025,” which presents a sweeping overhaul of government and governance. But now it’s time to present the “Agenda 47” playbook that many are saying is just as dangerous, especially for Black people and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Agenda 47” is a strategy created by former President Donald Trump that can be found on his reelection website. With corresponding videos, each section outlines treacherous policy changes and additions if he returns to office. A number of the policies threaten the lifestyle and culture of civil and LGBTQ+ rights, ripping through education, health care, the military and so much more.

Plan To Protect Children From Left-Wing Gender Insanity

The 45th President describes this plan as a way to “stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth.”

“No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender,” the site reads.

If elected back into office, Trump plans on signing an executive order that will instruct every federal agency to end all programs that “promote the concept of sex and gender transition” at any age. The U.S. government will also only recognize male and female genders.

In addition to labeling gender-affirming care as “mutilation,” the agenda will declare any hospital or healthcare provider as ineligible to meet federal health and safety standards for Medicaid and Medicare if they participate in the act. The healthcare establishments also risk being terminated from the program.

Trump’s Plan For The Suburbs That Pushes The American Dream Further From Reach

Trump claims that “Joe Biden’s radical left” is attacking the “suburban lifestyle.” The former president plans to immediately repeal Biden’s “radical regulatory push” by repealing President Barack Obama’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule (AFFH), which he feels stripped local communities of making decisions and erodes the suburban lifestyle.

Under his leadership, Trump wants to hold a competition for states to build “Freedom Cities” to give Americans a chance at homeownership.

This could cause a major shift of redistricting for Black Americans, who are already suffering from state legislation that strips their district of voting power.

Plan To ‘Restore Law & Order‘

Under Agenda 47, Trump wants to invest in the increase of law enforcement presence and will force all agencies that receive DOJ grants to return to what he calls “proven policing measures” including stop-and-frisk.

The racist notion has been ruled unconstitutional in states like New York however, he continues to dangle the narrative in front of Black voters as a way to relate to them. The measure was once used to keep illegal guns off the streets but then used as a target for Black and brown people.

A federal monitor report shows the controversial “stop-and-frisk” teams made unlawful stops targeting the demographics and 24% of the stops were unconstitutional. In 34 areas that account for 80% of the city’s violent crime rate, largely in communities of color, 97% of the people stopped were Black or Hispanic.

RELATED CONTENT: Judge Mathis Slams ‘Dishonest’ Trump’s Treatment of Black Voters