Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Wants Us To Know He Filmed Porn

Glen “Big Baby” Davis wants folks to know that despite a conviction for healthcare fraud, he has other talents, including shooting adult films, Complex reports.

This is in conjunction with a video circulating where Davis “jokes” about potentially raping a woman because she smells good and left her scent lingering inside a building. According to TMZ, Davis issued an apology for the old video, which has circulated along with the adult film director’s revelation.

Then, on Instagram, Davis defended his onetime occupation.

“Listen, everybody got so mad about my porn,” Davis said. “That was just an experience in my life and I just posted it. Right? As basketball players, we’re kind of low-key porn stars. So, I just wanted to see, I didn’t f*** those girls. I just was watching and admiring and getting good shots. C’mon bro. I love film, I love production and I wanted to try it out so I have that experience. I know how to shoot porn.”

According to Sportkeeda, Davis retired from the NBA following the 2014-2015 season, ostensibly to focus on his film career. At the time, the outlet reported that he told TMZ, “I’m gonna put basketball in a hole. I have some opportunities with some movies and things like that so directing and doing some stuff executive producing some stuff. Got a Pistol Pete (Maravich) movie coming out soon.”

It is unclear if anything ever became of the Maravich movie, but Davis did eventually end up shooting some movies—just not the family-friendly variety.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis was convicted for his role in a scheme to defraud the NBA’s healthcare plan.