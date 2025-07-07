ATL’s Big Boi And Jermaine Dupri Welcome The MLB All-Star Celebrity Game To The City

Atlanta’s own hip-hop legends Big Boi and Jermaine Dupri are stepping onto the baseball diamond for the 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

The event is scheduled to take place at Truist Park on Saturday, July 12. Major League Baseball’s celebrity event is a part of the All-Star Week festivities.

Big Boi, a Grammy-winning artist, and Jermaine Dupri, a Grammy-winning producer, are among a long list of celebrities lending their talents to the game. Dupri will also step into a managerial role, guiding one of the celebrity teams.

Joining the hometown heroes is a mix of entertainment, sports and social media figures. The lineup includes social media personality Funny Marco and songwriter Kandi Burruss. Additionally, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe will batter up. A host of other celebrities are also slated to play. Be ready for a show of athleticism, or lack thereof, from a variety of beloved public figures.

The Celebrity Softball Game, a five-inning contest, is the center activity of All-Star July 12. The following day, July 13, the All-Star Futures Game will showcase baseball’s top minor league prospects. Ticket holders for All-Star Saturday gain access to both events, making for a full day of baseball and starwatching at Truist Park.

This year’s All-Star Week in Atlanta marks a significant return for the Midsummer Classic, bringing a week of baseball celebrations back to the Atlanta area. Beyond the Celebrity Game, the schedule boasts the HBCU Swingman Classic, the Capital One All-Star Village fan festival, the MLB Draft, and the electrifying T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The main event, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, will cap off the week’s festivities on Tuesday, July 15.

The inclusion of Atlanta’s musical royalty, such as Big Boi and Jermaine Dupri, ensures that visitors from all over the U.S. get a taste of the city’s unique culture.

