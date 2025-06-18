Jermaine Dupri Drops The Trailer For Upcoming Docuseries, ‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’

STARZ recently announced the launch date of Jermaine Dupri‘s docuseries, Magic City: An American Fantasy, which debuts Aug. 15, and released the trailer for the anticipated series.

The five-part docuseries shows viewers the inside of the famed strip club in Atlanta with stories from some of the esteemed celebrities who frequent the establishment. The docuseries is being executive-produced by the legendary music producer and recording artist, along with Canadian superstar Drake and the club’s founder, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney.

Some of the featured celebrities who appear in the series include Atlanta area natives like Quavo (Migos), Killer Mike, Big Boi (OutKast), and 2 Chainz, and regular visitors to the city, such as Nelly and Shaquille O’Neal. The club has been name-checked in many hip-hop songs as Magic City has been open for business for nearly 40 years.

According to VIBE, Dupri was joined by another executive producer of the show, Cole Brown, at this year’s American Black Film Festival. The two men discussed the docuseries and showed the trailer to the attendees on a panel moderated by sports journalist Jemel Hill.

The music producer spoke to VIBE at this year’s BET Awards, giving them a preview of what to expect when the doc debuts this summer.

“It started as a soundtrack, and then as I started making the records, I’m like yo, this really a Jermaine Dupri album with a whole bunch of artists that I’ve never worked with, and I also started saying I’m going to put artists from Atlanta on this… So, it’s me making records with artists I never worked with, that’s from the same city that I’m from. That’s exciting to me.”

The first single from the album was recently released, titled, “Turn Around,” featuring Atlanta’s own T.I., Young Dro, and 2 Chainz.

Viewers who are subscribed to the STARZ network can catch the docuseries weekly after the Aug. 15 premiere, every Friday on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

