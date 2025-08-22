Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Big Boi Announces Limited-Edition Washing Machines That Play ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ After Each Cycle Big Boi's new partnership give five lucky fans a chance to win limited-edition washing machines that play "So Fresh, So Clean."







Big Boi of Outkast has teamed up to launch a line of limited-edition washing machines that play one of the duo’s chart-topping hits at the end of each wash cycle.

Whirlpool, the home appliance giant, managed to tap Big Boi for a special giveaway of five limited-edition front-load washers that play the iconic hit “So Fresh, So Clean” after each cycle. These unique washers are made to add the wow factor to any home with their matte black finish, swarm of hand-placed crystals, and a certified “fresh and clean” badge personally signed by Big Boi.

“They called up and was like, you know, the kings of ‘so fresh, so clean’ and the washing machine kings need to get together,” Big Boi told The Blast of the partnership.

“We are on theme, we are on code, we got the same mission — to be the cleanest that we can be and the freshest we can be, and they was like, we want to put your song on the new Whirlpool washing machine. I thought it was just a chime, but they have the original track playing at the end of the wash cycle, so I was like, oh man, that’s dope, I gotta do it.”

Big Boi showcased a demo for the partnership and giveaway on Instagram, giving fans a peek at some of his rare collectibles, including the checkered suit from the “The Way You Move” video and his pet owls, Hootie and Hoodini. He then walked over to the limited-edition Whirlpool washers and demonstrated how they play his and André 3000’s 2000 hit from their Grammy-winning Stankonia album after each cycle.

“I think the rarest has to be this,” Big Boi said, pointing to the washers. “Whirlpool made me my own washing machine.”

Now, a few lucky fans can win one of five washers just like Big Boi’s from Aug. 19 to Sept. 23, 2025. To enter, follow @WhirlpoolUSA on Instagram, like the Sweepstakes post, and comment #whirlpoolsofresh. Tagging a friend earns an extra entry. Winners will be notified via Instagram DM.

For those who want the regular Whirlpool Smart Front Load Washer with FreshFlow Vent System, it’s available in stores and online, just without the music feature.

