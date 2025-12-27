Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards ‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Dies After Flu Complications At 35 A GoFundMe campaign organized before Lee’s final health crisis to help cover medical expenses had raised more than $38,000 as of publication.







Reality television competitor Mickey Lee, best known for her appearance on “Big Brother,” season 27, has died at age 35. Lee’s family announced her death shortly after she was hospitalized following a series of health emergencies, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Lee, a fan-favorite on the CBS reality series “Big Brother” filmed in summer 2025, was hospitalized in late December after suffering multiple cardiac arrests linked to complications from the flu. Her condition quickly became critical, and her family shared the news of her death on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

In a statement shared on Lee’s Instagram, the reality star’s family said she “captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on ‘Big Brother,’ where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike.” They added that she “will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen,” and asked for privacy as they mourn her loss.

Lee finished in 10th place on “Big Brother 27,” which aired on CBS in 2025. She was known for her vibrant personality and memorable moments as the show’s “Hero-Villain” during the competition. Lee’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from former houseguests and members of the Big Brother community.

Big Brother family tributes included comments from fellow competitors recalling her warmth and character. Entertainment Weekly noted that many former contestants expressed grief and heartfelt messages on social media following the announcement of her passing.

Host Julie Chen Moonves, who led the series, also paid tribute to Lee in a social media post shared after her death, saying she would see Lee “again on the other side in eternity” and praying for comfort and healing for her loved ones.

A GoFundMe campaign organized before Lee’s final health crisis to help cover medical expenses had raised more than $38,000 as of publication. The campaign was seeking $40,000 and will now use the funds to pay for memorial expenses. Details regarding memorial services are expected to be announced later by the family.

