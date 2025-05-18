News by Daniel Johnson Really, Homeland Security? Vetting Immigrants For Citizenship Reality Show? An immigration-themed reality show that reportedly has the backing of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been met with criticism.







The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly in the beginning stages of exploring a reality show wherein immigrants will compete for the ability to become an American citizen, according to a producer who has pitched the show to other administrations before, but did not have his idea seriously considered until now.

According to CNN, Rob Worsoff, a producer who has worked on shows like “The Millionaire Matchmaker,” “Duck Dynasty,” and “The Biggest Loser,” although the conversations about the show with the Trump administration have “gone far” they have not yet required the approval of Secretary Kristi Noem.

Although the Trump administration has downplayed the discussions, regardless of whether or not the DHS approves the show, the Trump administration has appeared to take joy in the suffering of the people who may or may not be American citizens whom they have deported through various videos shared by the White House’s official social media platforms.

According to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, the DHS “receives hundreds of television show pitches a year, ranging from documentaries surrounding ICE and CBP border operation to white collar investigations by HSI. Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval.”

Per McLaughlin, earlier reports which indicated that Noem backed the show are mischaracterizations, but in the words of the late James Baldwin, “I cannot believe what you say, because I have seen what you do,” that is to say, those who are critical of the DHS for even appearing to consider the show can be forgiven for their skepticism, given the cruelty they have already showcased.

In regards to the show, Worsoff envisions it in the style of “The Biggest Loser,” which has been previously criticized for its exploitation of people who appeared on the show and its treatment of the contestants by the coaches on screen.

They are actually having development meetings on an an immigration reality TV show.



This is the definition of exploitation. I'm so ashamed to live here. This is beyond embarrassing and humiliating. This is shameful, unethical, and immoral. pic.twitter.com/GyMvILU0Or — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) May 17, 2025

DHS is in talks with a reality T.V. show producer about a game show in which immigrant contestants would compete for U.S. citizenship. This shocking story is a fitting development for an administration fixated on melding policy with sadistic entertainment.https://t.co/bPBfSzAsKp — Mark Fallon (@glynco) May 16, 2025

A horrible and dehumanizing idea:https://t.co/axE4xsGbVS — Fernando Ortega (@Ferndiggity) May 16, 2025

As he shared with CNN, the show’s pitch is as follows: “Contestants will represent a wide demographic of ages, ethnicities, and talents. We’ll join in the laughter, tears, frustration and joy — hearing their backstories — as we are reminded of how amazing it is to be American, through the eyes of 12 wonderful people who want nothing more than to have what we have — and what we often take for granted: the freedom, opportunity and honor of what it means to be American.”

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, the twin brother of former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, criticized the idea during a May 17 appearance on MSNBC, referring to the show’s premise as “a sick idea” in his comments.

“During this Trump Administration, it seems like every day we lose more and more of our humanity,” Castro said. “The idea that you would do a reality show and have people compete for citizenship, it’s just sick, a sick idea.”

Beyond the ethical concerns of the show, immigration attorney Eric Lee told CBS News that he isn’t sure that the DHS can even legally back the show and pay media companies to broadcast it.

“The idea that the Department of Homeland Security could set up some show with some media company to make money off of the plight of these people has absolutely no basis in law whatsoever,” Lee told the outlet.

According to MSNBC’s Zeeshan Aleem, the fact that the DHS is considering the show is both “damning and unsurprising.”

“Even if this show doesn’t come to fruition, the fact that the Trump administration is even considering it — and unafraid to admit it to reporters — is damning. It’s also unsurprising, insofar as the administration has often sought to use art and memes that celebrate the pain of migrants to help give license to its brutal mass deportation regime,” Aleem wrote.

He concluded, “Moreover, Noem has fixated on photo ops while standing in front of ICE raids and El Salvador’s vicious megaprison, inviting the public to celebrate the mechanics of migrant detainment and incarceration. Trump and those around him are quick to turn everything into a game or a laugh, most often at the expense of those most vulnerable among us.”

RELATED CONTENT: ICE Uses Nike, Jordans, Chicago Bulls Jerseys To Arrest Suspected Gang Members