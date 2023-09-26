Big Brothers, Big Sisters Wants To Close The Youth Mentorship Gap

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is aiming to close the mentorship gap for Black youth as it looks to attract 1 million supporters.

The effort comes as the organization reports there are 30,000 backlogged mentees waiting to be matched with a mentor. The BBBSA declares there are five times more boys on the waiting list than girls hoping for a “Big.” Most of the youth are boys of color.

“It Takes Little to Be Big,” the new national brand campaign, is intended to challenge myths and shift perceptions. The supporters BBBSA is recruiting include mentors, volunteers, influencers, strategic partners, and alums.

The BBBSA, which identifies itself as “the nation’s largest and most experienced mentoring organization,” plans to unite alums, supporters, celebrities, and partners to become mentors and show its efforts are vital to the success of today’s children. BBBSA reports serving 400,000 young people in 5,000 communities across 50 states. The organization says over 70% of young people, or “Littles,” are from communities of color.

BBBSA President and CEO Artis Stevens stated, “We believe in the power of mentorship — we’ve seen its lifelong impact for the millions of kids we’ve served, and on the lives of Bigs who serve as mentors.”

Stevens is the first Black CEO in the BBBSA’s 100-plus-year history.

The push comes as BBBSA says one in three kids today in America is growing up without a sustained, positive adult mentor. It believes the gap between mentorship and youth who mostly need it keeps widening because of perceived barriers and expertise needed to become a mentor.

According to a news release, a cornerstone of the campaign is “A Million Little Moments,” a digital storytelling initiative on BeBigNow.org and BBBSA’s social media platforms.

Other campaign details, with some big names behind it, include:

A new PSA, created in partnership with Dentsu Creative and the Ghanaian-American creative entrepreneur Joshua Kissi. “It features real Bigs and Littles, bringing the authentic moments of mentorship to life to show the impact and importance of mentorship through visual storytelling.” Kissi has worked with the likes of Serena Williams, LeBron James, and the beauty brand Ulta.

Grammy-nominated recording artist Aloe Blacc created a campaign anthem called “Never Let You Down.” BBBSA says the song will be available for download on all streaming platforms, with a portion of the money raised going to the organization.

BBBSA has partnered with industry leaders to amplify the campaign and encourage the support of volunteers and donors. It says Clear Channel Outdoor will launch a series of “It Takes Little to Be Big” billboards in key U.S. markets including New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

Visit here to gain more details on the campaign.