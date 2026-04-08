Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks
by Janee Bolden

April 8, 2026

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Names Shawna Snyder COO To Fuel Next Phase of National Growth

The seasoned restaurant executive will help the Atlanta-brand scale operations and guide its expanding footprint

As Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks continues its evolution from cult-favorite sandwich spot to national fast-casual contender, the company has named Shawna Snyder as chief operating officer.

The seasoned restaurant executive will help the Atlanta-brand scale operations and guide its expanding footprint following new supply partnerships with Amoroso’s Baking Company and Philly’s Best Steak Company.

Snyder steps into the role at a moment when Big Dave’s is shifting from momentum to infrastructure, building the kind of operational backbone required to sustain long-term national growth.

“Shawna doesn’t just manage growth, she engineers it,” Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Founder and CEO Derrick Hayes said in a statement. “As we strengthen our supply chain and expand our national footprint, her leadership ensures we scale with precision, protect our culture, and build long-term value for our franchise partners.”

Snyder brings decades of experience scaling multi-unit restaurant concepts, most recently serving as vice president of National Accounts at Avanti Restaurant Solutions. There, she led strategy and execution for high-growth brands, overseeing new store development and multi-unit expansion during a critical growth period. 

Her reputation as a systems builder and someone who can translate brand buzz into sustainable business operations has gained her industry-wide recognition. Snyder was named one of Total Food Service’s Top Women in Foodservice & Hospitality in 2025. 

“Big Dave’s has built an incredibly powerful cultural and culinary brand,” Snyder said. “My focus is aligning operations, systems, and infrastructure to support sustainable long-term growth while protecting the guest experience and what makes this brand special.”

That balance of growth without dilution has become the defining challenge for fast-casual brands looking to scale while maintaining authenticity. For Big Dave’s, a company rooted in community, culture, and legacy, the stakes are even higher. 

Founded by Hayes in honor of his late father, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has grown from a 700-square-foot gas station shop into one of the fastest-growing names in the space. The brand’s rise has been fueled by a mix of bold Philly-style flavors, viral visibility, and a clear cultural identity that resonates beyond Atlanta.

Now, with strengthened supplier partnerships and executive leadership in place, the company is positioning itself for a more disciplined phase of expansion. One that prioritizes systems as much as storytelling.

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