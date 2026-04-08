Entrepreneurship by Janee Bolden Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Names Shawna Snyder COO To Fuel Next Phase of National Growth The seasoned restaurant executive will help the Atlanta-brand scale operations and guide its expanding footprint







As Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks continues its evolution from cult-favorite sandwich spot to national fast-casual contender, the company has named Shawna Snyder as chief operating officer.

The seasoned restaurant executive will help the Atlanta-brand scale operations and guide its expanding footprint following new supply partnerships with Amoroso’s Baking Company and Philly’s Best Steak Company.

Snyder steps into the role at a moment when Big Dave’s is shifting from momentum to infrastructure, building the kind of operational backbone required to sustain long-term national growth.

“Shawna doesn’t just manage growth, she engineers it,” Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Founder and CEO Derrick Hayes said in a statement. “As we strengthen our supply chain and expand our national footprint, her leadership ensures we scale with precision, protect our culture, and build long-term value for our franchise partners.”

Snyder brings decades of experience scaling multi-unit restaurant concepts, most recently serving as vice president of National Accounts at Avanti Restaurant Solutions. There, she led strategy and execution for high-growth brands, overseeing new store development and multi-unit expansion during a critical growth period.

Her reputation as a systems builder and someone who can translate brand buzz into sustainable business operations has gained her industry-wide recognition. Snyder was named one of Total Food Service’s Top Women in Foodservice & Hospitality in 2025.

“Big Dave’s has built an incredibly powerful cultural and culinary brand,” Snyder said. “My focus is aligning operations, systems, and infrastructure to support sustainable long-term growth while protecting the guest experience and what makes this brand special.”

That balance of growth without dilution has become the defining challenge for fast-casual brands looking to scale while maintaining authenticity. For Big Dave’s, a company rooted in community, culture, and legacy, the stakes are even higher.

Founded by Hayes in honor of his late father, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has grown from a 700-square-foot gas station shop into one of the fastest-growing names in the space. The brand’s rise has been fueled by a mix of bold Philly-style flavors, viral visibility, and a clear cultural identity that resonates beyond Atlanta.

Now, with strengthened supplier partnerships and executive leadership in place, the company is positioning itself for a more disciplined phase of expansion. One that prioritizes systems as much as storytelling.

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