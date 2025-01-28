Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Big Meech Takes Miami For Welcome Home Concert With Rick Ross, Lil Baby, And More Rick Ross and Lil Baby will headline a welcome home concert in Miami for Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory.







Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory will be in Miami next month to celebrate his freedom by hosting a start-studded welcome home concert featuring big names in hip-hop.

Rick Ross will finally get a chance to perform his “BMF” hit in front of the man who inspired the song when he headlines Big Meech’s welcome home concert on Feb. 13 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Joining Rick Ross on the lineup includes Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Sexxy Red, Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, Est Gee, Moneybagg Yo, BossMan Dlow, and more.

Big Meech’s Welcome Back Legacy Concert with take place in Sunrise, Florida on 2/13 with a lot of performances 🎟️🔓 pic.twitter.com/LFw8QuFa37 — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 16, 2025

Event producers XO Touring and AG Touring “promises [it will] be a memorable night where the music industry unites and celebrates a legend,” they told Vibe. A representative of the Black Mafia Family founder added that the event will serve as a “catalyst for continued efforts towards criminal justice reform.”

“He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside — there’s still so much work to be done,” the statement read. “We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual.”

The welcome home concert comes after Big Meech’s early release from prison on October 15, 2024. The Detroit native was sentenced to 30 years in 2008 after being convicted of multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy and money laundering, for his role in the Black Mafia Family crime ring.

Having served most of his sentence, Meech was released from a Florida prison and transferred to a halfway house, where he will complete the remainder of his reduced 292-month sentence. His projected release date is January 27, 2026, after which he will be under supervised release.

Sexxy Red’s addition to the welcome home concert comes as no surprise, as the St. Louis rapper offered to perform for free when news of his early release was made public.

“Where da welcome home party @ I’m trona perform for da freeski,” she tweeted at the time.

Where da welcome home party @ I'm trona perform for da freeski 👀 https://t.co/pY6cvQo8HE — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 16, 2024

