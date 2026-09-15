Big Tigger in 2011 (Photo Credit: Wikipedia) Men by Selena Hill Big Tigger Returns To ATL’s V-103 Radio Station After Domestic Abuse Charges Are Nixed The veteran broadcaster returned on-air after a two-month hiatus.







Big Tigger is back on the air. The longtime Atlanta radio personality returned Monday to V-103’s morning show after the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute him following his arrest earlier this year.

The radio veteran, whose real name is Darian Morgan, announced his return over the weekend after stepping away from “The Big Tigger Morning Show” in July, saying he wanted to focus on his family and allow his legal team to address his legal matters.

“For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview,” Morgan wrote when announcing his temporary departure, CBS News reports. “But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation.”

Morgan was arrested in June and charged with aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children in Sandy Springs. The Fulton County DA’s Office subsequently declined to prosecute, bringing the criminal case to an end.

The broadcaster acknowledged the difficult period in an Instagram post before his return.

“It’s been one of the most difficult times for my family and I, but happily I can finally exhale and close this chapter,” wrote the former host of BET’s “Rap City.”

“As I continue to work through everything that has happened over the past few months, my full attention from this point forward will be focused on raising my son in a positive, loving environment, and my work on and off air,” he continued.

Morgan is returning with Emmy Award-winning host Francesca Amiker, who previously filed a federal defamation lawsuit against his estranged wife, Alicia Brown. CBS Atlanta reported that Amiker accused Brown of making social media claims alleging an affair between Amiker and Morgan and suggesting the relationship helped Amiker secure a role at V-103. Brown has denied wrongdoing and filed her own lawsuit against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, seeking damages and a jury trial. Those civil matters remain separate from the criminal case against Morgan.

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