Starter Partners With BIG3 To Produce Uniforms, Gear For Teams

Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton







The BIG3 announced a partnership with an iconic sports apparel brand, Starter.

The Ice Cube-helmed 3-on-3 basketball league will rely on Starter to create uniforms, sideline gear, and warmups for the teams, as well as merchandise that fans of the BIG3 can purchase in support of the league. Now that the league is city-based, fans can expect to have items that represent their favorite city and/or team.

“This partnership is a dream come true,” said BIG3 CEO Ice Cube in a written statement. “I lived my entire life in STARTER – from my first STARTER jacket when I was 16 years old to the Dodgers jacket I wore last fall. Working with such an iconic brand is not only a personal triumph but a huge accomplishment for the BIG3. There is so much harmony between our brands – we are both on the cutting edge of our game while honoring and championing the nostalgia of the past. Beyond the design synergy, STARTER is also committed to providing our fans and players alike with the best possible materials. This partnership is beyond a natural fit, it’s really a no-brainer, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be working with the dedicated team at STARTER to take the look of the BIG3 to the next level this year.”

Starter will also produce game-quality jersey replicas, which is a first for the league. Fans can also expect to purchase limited-edition merchandise and capsule collections for various BIG3 events throughout the season.

Mike Dugan, President of Starter Uniforms Division, also praised the collaborative effort with the BIG3.

“For STARTER, the connection with Ice Cube and the BIG3 feels like destiny. From iconic moments in our jackets to now partnering with his groundbreaking 3-on-3 league, this is a true full-circle moment. This partnership represents a powerful fusion of classic sports legacy and modern entertainment. Together with the BIG3, we’re set to create apparel that resonates deeply with today’s sports enthusiasts, bringing back STARTER’s signature bold style within the league’s innovative framework. We’re eager to unlock the immense potential of this collaboration and create even more unforgettable experiences for BIG3 players and fans this year.”

Ice Cube will also be launching a limited-edition Starter line, which, to the rapper, is a “personal triumph” and “a huge accomplishment for Big3.”

The BIG3’s upcoming season starts June 14 and is slated to end Aug. 24, with all games being broadcast on CBS.

