BIG3 Is Now Location-Based, Ice Cube Says

Ice Cube has announced that his professional 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3, will be location-based this season.

Tip-off is June 14, 2025.

The league, which started in 2017, was founded by Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. It became a league for mostly former NBA players (Joe Johnson, Greg Oden) to participate in their sport without the rigors of the full-court 5-player teams.

Although the games were played throughout the country, each team, typically coached by legendary basketball players, was not connected to a city. Games were played in the same arenas throughout the BIG3 season.

The eight-team league will now represent teams from Boston, Chicago,.Dallas, Detroit, the DMV metropolitan area (Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia); Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami.

There are plans to possibly add four more teams next year, Ice Cube said in a statement.

Season 8!!! It’s #SummerInTheCity tune in as we unveil new teams, fresh cities, superstar players, and more. Don’t miss the action—stay tuned for the biggest season yet! @icecube @JeffKwatinetz pic.twitter.com/w0kxZxHId5 — BIG3 (@thebig3) March 26, 2025

“This is a landmark moment in our league,” Ice Cube in a written statement. “These cities have shown up for us year after year, and we are honored to represent and reward those fans with a new franchise of their own. The basketball energy in these cities is unmatched, and we’ve seen first-hand the power of their fanbases.

“Transitioning to a full city-based model for this season is another marker of the league’s continued exponential growth, and fans can expect an increased talent pool and a more competitive style of game than ever before.”

The teams are listed below with their head coaches:

Boston Ball Hogs – Gary Payton

Chicago Triplets – To Be Announced

Dallas Power – Nancy Lieberman

Detroit Amplifiers – George Gervin

DMV Trilogy – Stephen Jackson

Houston Rig Hands – Calvin Murphy

Los Angeles Riot – Nick Young

Miami 305 – Michael Cooper

RELATED CONTENT: Ice Cube Returns To ‘OG’ Rap Roots On New Album, ‘Man Down’