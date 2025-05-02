BIG3 Fans Can Now Watch Games On VICE Sports

Starting June 14, basketball fans can see several BIG3 games on VICE Sports, the new sports vertical by VICE Media, the three-on-three basketball league announced in a press release.

The action never stops. Stream the BIG3 all season long on @VICETV @VICESports 🔥 pic.twitter.com/triRvRn5mh — BIG3 (@thebig3) April 29, 2025

“We are so pleased to welcome VICE Sports to the BIG3 media lineup,” said BIG3 President Jeff Kwatinetz. “We know that our content is completely unique in the summer sports marketplace and are fortunate to have found a partner that shares our values and respects our content strategy. Their young, irreverent, and connected viewership is the perfect audience for us, and we look forward to creating a new home for our existing fans while continuing to expand and cultivate new BIG3 fanatics from VICE’s outstanding viewership.”

VICE Sports will start by airing two games June 14 at 6 p.m. ET, after CBS airs the league opener at Allstate Arena in Chicago. VICE Sports will air 14 games on eight dates through Aug. 9.

CBS Sports will produce the BIG3 games carried by VICE TV.

BIG3 CEO, Ice Cube, also announced that Chris Haynes, the veteran NBA sideline reporter formerly with TNT Sports, is joining the league as a sideline reporter.

“We’re more than happy to welcome Chris to the BIG3 Family,” said Cube. “He is the best in the business; not only is he loved by fans and players alike, but he also has a deep understanding of the US basketball landscape and the perfect balance of hot takes and insightful commentary. We see this as the next step in our ongoing relationship – one that even saw him make an appearance on the court in our 2022 Celebrity Game.”

Haynes joins Rachel DeMita, who was hired as as courtside commentator for BIG3 last year.

