Notorious B.I.G. 1995 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) Celebrity News by Selena Hill Biggie’s Son Says His Grandmother’s Will Was Altered Before Her Death Christopher “C.J.” Wallace Jr. is challenging changes made to his grandmother Voletta Wallace’s estate plan just days before her death.







The business of protecting The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy is facing another courtroom battle.

Christopher “C.J.” Wallace Jr., the son of late rap icon and R&B singer Faith Evans, is challenging changes made to his grandmother’s estate plan shortly before her death in February 2025.

According to TMZ, C.J. Wallace filed a petition in Pennsylvania alleging that a codicil signed 15 days before his grandmother, Voletta Wallace, died, dramatically altered her original estate plans. The filing claims that C.J. and his half-sister, T’yanna Wallace, were removed as successor trustees and co-executors and replaced by Wayne Barrow, a long-time associate and former manager of Biggie.

Under Voletta Wallace’s reported 2020 will, her grandchildren were set to receive personal assets including her jewelry, furs, Biggie’s music awards, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, and property in Jamaica. Her interest in the business managing her son’s intellectual property was designated for her foundation. Now, C.J. Wallace is questioning whether the late amendment accurately reflected his grandmother’s wishes.

The court filing alleges that Voletta Wallace was in declining health and taking multiple medications when the changes were executed. It also challenges the signatures on the documents as “facially inconsistent” and seeks to have the amendment invalidated, reports Complex. A

court has not yet ruled on the validity of the documents.

The dispute carries significant business implications because Voletta Wallace spent nearly three decades protecting and monetizing her son’s catalog, likeness, and intellectual property after his murder in 1997. She and Biggie’s widow, Faith Evans, were central figures in the management of Notorious B.I.G. LLC, the entity connected to the rapper’s business interests.

The estate’s value and future stewardship have become increasingly important following a deal with music publisher Primary Wave that valued Biggie’s catalog and related rights at more than $200 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The estate fight also follows a recent Delaware court victory for Barrow in a separate dispute involving Evans and control over portions of Voletta Wallace’s trust and the management of Biggie’s intellectual property. Court proceedings have affirmed Barrow’s role as trustee in that separate matter, while C.J.’s Pennsylvania challenge to the estate documents remains pending.

For the Wallace family, the latest legal battle is about more than personal belongings. It could help determine who controls part of one of hip- hop’s most valuable legacies, in addition to how the business built around Christopher Wallace’s name continues for the next generation.

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