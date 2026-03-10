Big Poppa Lives On: Biggie’s Daughter Hosts Tasting For New Caribbean Steakhouse

T’yanna Wallace, the daughter of legendary recording artist Christopher Wallace — better known as The Notorious B.I.G.— recently hosted a private tasting for her newest venture, Big Poppa’s Caribbean-Infused Steakhouse, a restaurant named after one of her father’s well-known aliases. The event carried special meaning, taking place on March 9, the anniversary of the death of the iconic rapper also known as Biggie Smalls.

T’yanna Wallace, a serial entrepreneur, adds this business to her list of endeavors, which includes a clothing store, a pop-up museum, and a pizzeria co-owned with Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay’s daughter, Tyra Myricks.

She posted on Instagram, “Thank you to everyone who came to my private tasting yesterday! I had this event to get some opinions on the food & figure out exactly what I wanted to keep on my menu! Thank you all for your honest reviews and everybody stay tuned for the grand opening of Big Poppa’s the end of the year ! 👑🥩”

Photos shared on Wallace’s Instagram offer a glimpse inside the restaurant’s elegant interior, where guests gathered for the private tasting. The images also showcase some of the dishes set to appear on the menu, including French fries served in boxes branded with the restaurant’s name and sliders topped with an image of Biggie’s face crowned in tribute. While a full guest list wasn’t released, Lil Cease — Biggie’s close friend and a member of Junior M.A.F.I.A.— was among those in attendance.

According to the Instagram account of EMPOWERED PRESS, the restaurant serves Caribbean cuisine as a tribute to Biggie’s and his mother’s Jamaican heritage. Big Poppa’s Caribbean-Infused Steakhouse is located in New York City and is planning an official public opening later this year, with a date yet to be announced.

The Brooklyn rapper, hailed by many as one of the greatest emcees, was shot and killed in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. Nearly three decades later, his murder remains unsolved.

RELATED CONTENT: Remembering The Notorious B.I.G. On The Day Of His Untimely Death