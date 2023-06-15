Bill Cosby Hit With New Sexual Assault Case Involving 9 Women

Bill Cosby is at the center of a new sexual assault lawsuit for alleged past crimes committed against nine different women in Nevada.

Taking advantage of a new law that lifts the statute of limitations in the state, former model Janice Dickinson, actress Lili Bernard, Janice Baker-Kinney, Rebecca Cooper, Linda Kirkpatrick, and Angela Leslie are among the accusers who seek to get justice against the disgraced entertainment icon.

According to Forbes, the lawsuit alleges that between 1979 and 1992, Cosby repeatedly used drinks and barbiturate pills to subdue and then sexually assault women. The majority of the incidents took place in a Las Vegas hotel where the comedian and actor often stayed.

The lawsuit would be treated as a civil case; therefore, Cosby does not stand to do more prison time if convicted.

“In a deposition filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, defendant Cosby admitted to obtaining drugs to use on women with whom he wanted to engage in sex,” the lawsuit reads. “Now, these Plaintiffs have come forward to stand up for themselves, after they were sexually abused and assaulted by defendant Cosby.” The women are seeking punitive damages in the form of compensation from Cosby.

The 85-year-old actor was released from prison in June 2021 when his conviction was overturned on the grounds that prosecutors violated his rights by breaking their promise to not charge him if he testified during his trial.

“Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of these United States but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets—knowing that these women are not fighting for victims—but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed,” Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s publicist, said in a statement regarding the most recent charges, according to Forbes.

To date, over 60 women have come forward with allegations against the man once regarded as “America’s Dad.”