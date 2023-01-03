Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest at During Game, Listed in Critical Condition

A scary situation occurred on the football field during a live game when one NFL player collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital. The game was eventually postponed.

During Monday night’s broadcast of a contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, after being involved in a tackle, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin fell to the ground after seemingly looking okay after the play. It was later discovered after he collapsed that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to NFL.com, the 24-year-old player is currently sedated and is listed in critical condition.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The Buffalo Bills released a statement regarding the emergency on the field.

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.” pic.twitter.com/Q5xPxUZpxH — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2023 The incident took place at the beginning of the game when the Bengals were winning by the score of 7-3 with a little over six minutes remaining in the first quarter. After tackling Bengals wide receiver, Tee Higgins after he caught a pass, Hamlin got up and within seconds, fell backward and was lying on his back. The defensive back then received CPR while on the football field. The Bills stated that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field before he was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.