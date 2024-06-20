Cash Money Founders Birdman And Slim To Receive YouTube’s Leaders And Legends Award

New Orleans hip-hop legends Birdman and his brother, Slim, are the recipients of this year’s YouTube’s Leaders and Legends Award.

According to Billboard, the platform has announced that the founders of Cash Money Records will be honored at YouTube Music’s second annual Leaders and Legends gala on June 27 in Los Angeles.

“I appreciate Lyor [Cohen] and YouTube for respecting what we’ve accomplished and what we continue to do,” Birdman told Billboard. “This honor shines a light on all the artists who have been on Cash Money Records or have been affiliated with the label. They share in this honor, too.”

“Over the years, we just stayed out of the way and let the music speak for itself. But it feels great to be recognized for our contribution to the culture,” said Slim. Cash Money Records, based out of New Orleans, was started by the two brothers in 1991. Over the past 33 years, the label has been home to artists such as Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Busta Rhymes, Drake, Mystikal, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Tyga, Lil Mo, and Bow Wow. “We at YouTube are committed to pushing the culture forward, so leading the charge to celebrate Cash Money’s impact via Birdman and Slim’s leadership is an honor,” said Tuma Basa, YouTube’s director of Black music and culture. “As a platform with a global reach and influence, it is our responsibility to acknowledge and elevate the stories of Black trailblazers in the industry and remind the world of the immeasurable impact Black music has on the culture globally. That’s what Leaders and Legends is all about.” WGNO reported that Birdman and Slim were presented with keys to New Orleans by Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Feb. 5. Birdman and Cash Money Millionaires will also celebrate 30 years in the music industry at this year’s 30th Annual Essence Festival.

