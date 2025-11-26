News by Mary Spiller $200 Braid Appointment Ends In Chaos: Birmingham Salon Owner Arrested After Woman Says She Was Locked Inside A viral video shows a client alleging she was held against her will and assaulted after refusing to pay an unexpected charge at a local braiding shop.







A Birmingham woman says what was supposed to be a simple hair appointment spiraled into a frightening confrontation that ended with police intervention — and a viral video viewed more than a million times.

Jessica Odom shared her account online after visiting Mama Gifted Hands, a Birmingham braiding salon where she had booked an appointment for boho knotless braids. Odom told WVTM she had confirmed the $200 price, the style, and the appointment details in advance and arrived excited for a fresh look.

The incident caused the salon owner and two of her employees to be arrested on kidnapping and assault charges, WVTM reported.

At first, she said, the experience seemed promising. But once the braids were finished and she attempted to pay and leave, the situation abruptly shifted.

According to Odom, the stylist demanded an extra $50 for using human hair, a charge she says she never authorized.

“I just wanted to get my hair done and go home,” Odom told WRBC. She remembered the stylist trying to renegotiate the fee, saying, “She told me to just give her $30, and I can leave — or if not, go sit in the chair and we’ll cut the hair out.” Odom said she refused, telling staff, “I paid your $200, I’m leaving.”

That’s when things escalated. Odom alleges the salon owner locked the front door and physically blocked her from exiting. “I got locked in the building, and I was told that I could not leave and that the service I received was actually $250,” she said. She also claims her hair was forcibly grabbed and pulled, causing some of her natural hair to be ripped out.

Odom says the ordeal lasted between 30 and 40 minutes before police arrived. She told WVTM that once officers reviewed surveillance footage, they informed the owner that she was the aggressor, not the client.

Odom says the staff then insisted they would remove the human hair pieces if she wanted the additional charge dismissed.

Throughout the incident, Odom recorded portions of the encounter on her phone. “I did not try to escalate the situation,” she said. “I just tried to de-escalate… I feared for my life, honestly.”

Her story has ignited widespread discussion online, particularly among Black women who view salon visits as a trusted space. In recent years, however, rising reports of conflicts, surprise fees, and unprofessional behavior have sparked ongoing conversations about safety and accountability in beauty businesses.

What should have been an ordinary styling session, Odom said, instead turned into a reminder that even familiar spaces can carry unexpected risks.

