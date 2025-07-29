Nadine’s Braiding Shop Goes Viral For Providing Opportunities As A 24-Hour Salon

A woman from Cameroon, Africa is being celebrated for providing opportunities for African hair braiders as her 24/7 braiding shop in Bowie, Maryland goes viral.

Nadine’s Braiding Shop was showcased on TikTok by travel and lifestyle influencer Kemoy Martin in a video with over one million views. He tells the story of the owner, Nadine, who immigrated to the United States with just $50 in her pocket and now is the owner of a million dollar empire. Martin labeled the shop as massive and gave insight into what makes it so special, serving walk-ins and seating over 150 customers at a time.

Nadine employs close to 400 braiders, some from the same African nation, which could turn an eight-hour appointment into a two- to three-hour one for hairstyles done for centuries.

The shop provides a number of unique services catering to their Black women and men customers that make it understandable as to why Nadine’s shop is growing in popularity. For starters, the shop provides the hair for customers and a private suite in case a customer is looking for a more private setting. There is even a special section just for kids in an effort for them to stay out of “grown folks business” and gossip that typically takes place between the stylist and customer.

There is no need to leave as the shop holds a catering business in the back of the building, serving Cameroonian dishes, so braiders can be nourished with traditional and healthy meal options after standing on their feet for several hours.

Nadine’s has grown in popularity as Martin highlights their fast, affordable, and efficient business strategy. “People travel from everywhere just to get their hair braided here,” the Dallas influencer said. “If Nadine, an immigrant from Cameroon, can go from zero dollars to building a million dollar empire, then you should know anything is possible.”

As several braiders are subjected to complaints on the internet about their odd business practices, Nadine is one of the lucky ones who is being praised for her establishment across social media platforms. Nadine’s was showcased on X, formerly known as Twitter, for hosting its first summer braiding camp in 2024, with courses offered free of charge. Comments on TikTok call the entrepreneur “inspiring.” She brought all her people over here too and gave them an opportunity!!!” @affordablefloridahousing wrote.

One viewer celebrated the owner for putting her people on in an economy and climate set up for immigrants to fail. “This is what you call ‘When I eat we all eat.’ Bravo Sis,” @effortlesslyauthentic wrote.

Braiding shops that provide unique experiences across the country are being celebrated on social media. Influencer @beingcrystalnicole went viral after flying from Dallas to Harlem, New York to get her hair braided at Joliden Beauty Bar. The TikTok star showcased her experience, which included a robe, endless hors d’oeuvres, and a massage chair while getting her hair washed.

