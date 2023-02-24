Bishop T.D. Jakes Plans to Bring Affordable Homes to Black Americans

Homeownership for Black Americans has always lagged behind white homeowners. Bishop T.D. Jakes wants to do something about it.

T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures was created to make homes affordable for Blacks.

“This is organic to me,” Jakes said, according to The Root.” It’s part of my DNA, and it’s part of things that I’ve always done. Beyond the communities that we built prior to TDJ REV, it gave me some experience and equity in understanding the crises that we’re facing.”

Forbes reports that Jakes Real Estate Ventures will also have mixed-income housing, and it will help build grocery stores and hospitals.

“We wanted to create living spaces that included green spaces, biking trails, access to healthier foods, and covenants in our properties that protected us from loan sharks and things that have been as pervasive as cancers eating into the fabric of the African American community,” said Jakes.

Jakes also spoke about the government’s failure to bring imperative information about equity and Real Estate Investment Trusts and finances to the Black community.

“I’m really trying to leverage my entire platform to be a conduit so that we are knowledgeable about what’s out there, and we are not afraid of what’s out there. Information moves away fear.”

Jakes hopes to build his idea on 95 acres of land next to Tyler Perry Studios, including townhouses, family homes, and apartments.

“We’re due those opportunities, and we’re due those chances,” Jakes said. “We’re also acquiring some pre-existing Malta income facilities (no annual property tax) where it’s feasible to make sure there is a hand up for workforce and underemployed people to have access to adequate living—as well as people who are gainfully employed.”

He added: “We might have a great church service, but we’re not having a great community and we’re not having a great life. Ultimately, my vision is to stand at the epicenter of ministry and marketplace in such a way that not only are we ministering to your spiritual needs but we’re also a ministry to your natural needs by forming [partnerships] within the marketplace for the upward mobility of people of color”.”