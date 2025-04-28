Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sarah Jakes Roberts Steps Up As Bishop T.D. Jakes Steps Down As Pastor Of Potter’s House Church In Dallas Jakes daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts, will take over The Potter's House as senior pastors.







Bishop T.D. Jakes announced unexpected news during his Sunday service at The Potter’s House Church April 27. Going forward, his daughter Sarah Jakes and her husband, Touré Robert,s will continue in the senior pastoral role as he is stepping away from the pulpit.

Jakes will step down from duties as pastor over his Dallas church in light of the “massive heart attack” he endured while preaching months before.

Fox 4 reported that a tearful Jakes made the declaration to his congregation. The world-renowned preacher expressed his gratitude to his base church. He has served as its lead pastor pastor since he founded it in 1996.

“You have been faithful to God, and you have been faithful to me,” asserted Jakes, according to NBC DFW. “And I’m so grateful.”

Leading up to his departure from the position, Jakes suffered a medical scare while preaching during a Sunday Service in November 2024. He later confirmed that doctors called it a “massive heart attack,” during a March interview on the Today show. The ordeal left many wondering about the health and future of Jakes. Fans now hope that his stepping down will allow him to focus on his recovery.

In a press release, Jakes revealed his evolving plans to better serve his local and extended community. As a global faith leader, he hopes to address economic and social challenges while still providing ministry.

“For nearly 50 years, I’ve had the honor of connecting with and serving the local and global community as a pastor, global faith leader and unwavering truth teller,” Jakes said. “As I enter my 50th year in the public spotlight, I recognize the urgent need to address more challenges of our time, particularly the looming threat of a disappearing middle class, social unrest and closing opportunity gaps. This pivotal moment calls me to focus on a legacy of economic empowerment, serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future.”

However, the Bishop hopes to continue the tradition he established with The Potter’s House through his daughter. Calling it a “rebirth,” he hopes the married duo will provide spiritual guidance for the next generations.

He added, “Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter’s House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative, ministry for the coming age. This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn’t an ending, it’s an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static, it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve.”

