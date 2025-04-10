T.D. Jakes Backed Atlanta Revitalization Project Faces Setback Amid Disagreement

A proposal to redevelop Atlanta’s old Fort McPherson site has come to a standstill as the project partners and financial backers disagree on the vision. In a letter to the McPherson Implementing Local Redevelopment Authority (MILRA), Jakes’s company, T.D. Jakes Enterprises (TDJE) stated that it has attempted to discuss revitalization, but negotiations have reached a stalemate. Jakes’s company emphasizes that it cannot proceed with the project until both partners agree on a plan.

“Atlanta urgently needs affordable housing and mixed-use development,” the letter obtained by 11 Alive News reads. “Our mission remains clear: to build a thriving, equitable Fort McPherson and deliver what is truly needed where it’s needed most.”

In 2021, Jakes’s company purchased 94 acres of the site as part of a joint venture with Tyler Perry to revitalize the former army base near Tyler Perry Studios. Initial plans indicated that the mixed-use development, which includes 37 acres acquired by Tyler Perry, will feature a residential district, hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and playgrounds. This development will span over 130 acres. The remaining 92 acres acquired by TDJE are designated for affordable housing, including single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments. The first phase of the project, expected to be completed in 2028, is set to include 105,000 square feet of commercial space and approximately 85,000 square feet designated for senior living.

Soon after he acquired the property, Jakes took to social media to share his purpose and vision for the development.

“Through various films and conferences, I’ve developed my relationship with the city of Atlanta; this venture is a part of my plan to help break down barriers to success, support the social and financial impact goals within communities, and help the economy work better for all citizens. Such cultural fluency comes from growing up in a similar neighborhood to Fort Mac and the surrounding communities as a child myself. It invests in underserved communities and reduces gentrification,” T.D. Jakes wrote in a 2021 Instagram post.

