Bishop TD Jakes Rebukes AI Bots That Targeted Him Over 'Freak Offs' Bishop TD Jakes warns that the salacious rumors surround he and Sean "Diddy" Combs are being pushed by artificial intelligence.







Bishop T.D. Jakes addresses “freak off” allegations. In an interview with John Hope Bryant for his Money and Wealth podcast, Jakes said many of the comments regarding his alleged participation in the sex parties were AI-generated.

Jakes believes that Black people need to be accountable for tearing other Black people down. However, in this case, Snopes discovered that the driving force behind the spread of these particular allegations wasn’t our community. A large number of comments were from AI bots.

“When that first broke out, there were 44,000 bots that were released on me and anyone who reads Snopes … discovered that 98% of them were artificial intelligence-generated.

Snopes did indeed investigate the claims against Jakes, finding the “evidence” against him insufficient. However, the investigation makes no mention of AI bots. Multiple AI-generated and altered videos of the bishop were posted online, feeding the rumors. Evidence and transcripts from the Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial showed no intimate relationship between the two men. Jakes’s name was only mentioned once, not in connection with Combs’s sex parties.

“We found no shortage of videos promoting the false and unfounded rumors about Jakes and Combs,” Snopes wrote in its detailed breakdown and debunking of the rumors.

The former head of the Potter’s house pointed out he was not the only public figure to be attacked by salacious claims, as it “comes with the turf.” He believes social media is the culprit of much of the disinformation. It really proved to me to Oprah to Denzel . . . we have got to stop getting our information on TikTok.”

Beyond the conversation of “freak offs,” Bryant and Jakes spoke on the topic of good business practices and making “boring” a sexy disposition. As the federal government continues its aggressive immigration policies and the Big Beautiful Bill recently approved by Congress is granting billions of dollars to ICE enforcement, Jakes believes Black people are not serious enough.

According to Jake, the levity with which people are approaching the aggressive changes needs to stop. He says “playing games and being salacious” in the face of undemocratic practices is not doing anyone any favors.

“Boring has got to come back to a place of being attractive. It’s got to be something we’re willing to quit joking and high-fiving and playing around and making memes and playing games and being salacious. While we’re being salacious, districts are being taken over the country. The political landscape is being taken over, voting rights are being taken over, and we’re running them around, seeing how salacious and indifferent or humorous we can be. And this is not a laughing time. This is a serious time that we really have to apply ourselves in order to be appropriate,” Jakes said.

While Bishop Jakes rebuked the misuse of AI to slander his name, he is also rebuking complacency in the community. Jakes continues to encourage Black people to get active, denounce internet hot takes and rage bait, and “get boring” as we ready ourselves for changing times.

