Bishop TD Jakes In 'Stable' Condition After Experiencing 'Health Incident' While Preaching Jakes, who leads The Potter's House Church in Dallas, appeared to stop speaking during his Sunday sermon.







Bishop TD Jakes is in stable condition after he experienced a health scare while preaching a sermon on Nov. 24.

Jakes, who leads The Potter’s House Church in Dallas, appeared to stop speaking during his Sunday sermon. The famed 67-year-old pastor was seen lowering his microphone and pausing, alarming churchgoers as Jakes did not continue preaching. The footage also concerned social media users as the ordeal went public. The NeighborhoodTalk re-shared the clip.

After the medical emergency made rounds on social media, the Potter’s House released a statement on Jake’s condition. The Dallas-based church informed the public that Jake remains “stable” and receives medical attention for the “slight health incident” onstage.

“During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message,” wrote the megachurch in a shared post. “Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community.”

Jakes founded the nondenominational Christian church in 1996, still serving as its Senior pastor. According to its website, the megachurch boasts a 5,000-seat auditorium on its 34-acre campus, with over 30,000 members under its domain.

Moreover, the acclaimed speaker has become a world-renowned preacher since starting the church. He has been influential to numerous leaders, including Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who selected the pastor to lead the morning prayer service ahead of his 2009 inauguration.

Jakes has also released multiple albums and writings, including his famous self-help novel “Women Who Thou Art Loosed.” The story was adapted into a stage play by Tyler Perry and a film released in 2004.

As for Jake’s main job, it remains unclear when he will return to the pulpit or what he experienced during the incident.

