Technology by Sharelle B. McNair Food Delivery Startup BiteSight Gives The Uber Eats App A Run For Its Money Following Viral TikTok In pre-seed funding, BiteSight raised $1.5 million from heavy hitters including Y Combinator and SurgePoint Capital.







TikTok proves that bullying works as BiteSight, a Black-owned video-based food delivery app, took the top spot over Uber Eats in the Apple App Store following viral video success, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The app, created by Founder Lucious McDaniel IV, jumped to No. 18 overall in the store and No. 2 in the Food & Beverage category, zooming past Uber and Uber Eats due to the video’s overnight success. Within 24 hours of the video and over three million views, the app saw a 714% increase in user growth without any paid marketing.

The video features McDaniel and his younger sister, Kendall. The duo participated in a trend, used by introverted and extroverted couples, wanting to show off their shy partner’s passions or hobbies. This time, they cleverly used the trend to promote the app. “My brother is going to show you the app that he built, and y’all are going to like it,” Kendall said.

That’s when McDaniel stepped in to tell the world about his startup. “Hi, so I built this app, and it’s like TikTok meets DoorDash. You can scroll through videos of food, and you can order anything you see and get it delivered right to your door,” he said in the video that went viral on Juneteenth.

“So I built this because I wanted to see all my friends’ favorite food delivery spots, and so now I can go to their profile, see the places they liked, and what they rated them. Everything you see, you can get delivered in like 15 minutes. It’s like really cool. Thank you!”

In addition, the New York City founder said he and his partner Zac Schulwolf felt there was a need in the market, with users being able to watch food being prepared and ordering with a single tap. The app also hosts social features for users to connect with their friends and create a personalized “Food Court” with their top spots for others to indulge in. In addition, McDaniel claims food has become “so corporate.” “Food delivery has become cold, corporate, and filled with hidden fees,” the viral TikToker said.

“We built BiteSight because food is personal. It’s cultural. It’s social. We’re putting that back into the experience, and the people are responding.”

The comments on the video show how needed the app is, calling it “Black excellence” and asking them to expand to other cities like Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta since the app only caters to NYC, for now. “I love this, as a fellow big back, I approve,” @spiritual_gangsta_22 wrote.

“Aye, bro, you might become a billionaire because of this,” @ukn0wball said.

In pre-seed funding, BiteSight raised $1.5 million from heavy hitters including Y Combinator and SurgePoint Capital. Angel investors included Airbnb’s former COO and the former CEO of a popular European food delivery app.

