Uber Eats To Accept Food Stamps For Grocery Delivery Payment

Uber Eats is becoming more inclusive to its users who are on government assistance. The food delivery service has announced that it will allow payment options for grocery delivery, including food stamps.

Users of the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can utilize Uber Eats’ services as the company seeks to break the barriers impeding access to quality food for diverse groups.

The company shared the announcement of its incoming development on its website on Sept. 20.

“We know that online food delivery can have a meaningful impact in reducing barriers to fresh groceries, especially for the most vulnerable–including people living in food deserts, seniors, and those facing disabilities or transportation barriers,” detailed the statement. “Helping to improve access to quality food is incredibly important to our work at Uber, and we’re proud to use Uber’s technology and extensive local delivery networks to offer SNAP recipients the ability to use their benefits to access fresh groceries conveniently from our app in 2024.”

However, this new avenue is not the sole method Uber Eats will be rolling out to broaden its accessibility in the hopes of “simplifying how people can access healthy foods and connect with their local grocers.”

The business is also working with Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans to expand waiver payments, FSA, and Flex cards that can be used for purchases on the app.

The press release also detailed the installation of an AI assistant to promote new recipe ideas and customer shopping support, such as meal planning or finding sales on particular items.

These new services ultimately aim to connect poorer neighborhoods to higher-quality food options and aid those without the transportation and feasibility to purchase food in stores. As the rise of inflation within the past year has families across the country struggling with food insecurity, these new additions to Uber Eats hope to lessen the burden of buying groceries.

