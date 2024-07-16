by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black AI Consortium Launches For Tech Scholars Across Diaspora The consortium encourages participants to share ideas and provide insight into AI while addressing its current concerns.









The Black AI Consortium has officially launched in the technological sphere. The space looks to spark dialogue and advancement in AI with Black scholars at its helm.

Established in May, the Black AI Consortium provides a network for those interested in the science across the African diaspora. Members are encouraged to share ideas and provide insight into AI while addressing its current concerns.

Its mission, reported by Black News, is to “cultivate a vibrant and supportive community where individuals of the African diaspora can share experiences, knowledge, and resources related to artificial intelligence.” The three creators are experts in their fields

Dr. Jimmie J. Davies’ background lies in mathematics. His company, MacMaster Computer Services, provides computer training workshops nationwide. Dr. Dannielle Joy Davis obtained her Ph.D. in educational studies. Using her expertise in education policy, she has developed programs benefitting marginalized communities globally. Twice elected Chair of the American Educational Research Association’s (AERA’s) Spirituality and Education Special Interest Group (SIG), she has served as part of the leadership team for AERA’s Qualitative Research SIG.

Rev. Dr. Philippe “SHOCK” Matthews is a research scientist whose work extends to GPT development and metaphysics. His focus on trauma, specifically in the Black diaspora, aids his mission to unearth “what” happened to Black people and how to dismantle it.

Through educational and mentorship opportunities, the Black AI consortium will look to foster a multigenerational cohort to break barriers in tech. Currently, racial bias and discrimination surround AI advancements.

However, the consortium’s existence proves that Black people are interested in AI and are pushing the conversations forward.

Alongside its curators, the consortium will dissect the possibilities of AI technology to improve the social, physical, and economic condition of diverse groups. By using their knowledge and expanding on their ideas, AI can be an ally to the upliftment of Black people.

Anyone in contributing to the consortium can learn more through its Facebook group.