Health and Wellness by Mitti Hicks Black Americans At Increased Risk For Pancreatic Cancer







Black Americans are more likely to get pancreatic cancer than any other racial or ethnic group, according to data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program with the National Cancer Institute.

As researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine Pathology point out, not only is the incidence of pancreatic cancer higher in African Americans, but they are more often diagnosed with advanced and inoperable cancer.

While further research is needed to understand the exact reason for this disparity, some studies have shown that socioeconomic and environmental factors play a significant role.

Cigarette smoking causes 25% of pancreatic cancer cases, which is more common among African Americans. Other risk factors include diabetes mellitus, pancreatitis, and obesity.

Mitigating Risks of Pancreatic Cancer in Black Americans

According to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, there are some steps the Black community can take to mitigate the risks of pancreatic cancer. For starters, individuals at higher risk should listen carefully to their bodies and be aware of any symptoms that are unusual or out of the ordinary.

Some examples of pancreatic cancer symptoms include back or stomach pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, and digestive challenges.

To study the prevalence of pancreatic cancer within the community, researchers also add that Black Americans should consider clinical trials.

“People with pancreatic cancer who participate in clinical research have better outcomes, and every treatment available today was approved through a clinical trial,” according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Despite comprising nearly 14% of the U.S. population, the network says Black Americans make up only 5% to 7% of cancer clinical trial participants.

“In the fight against pancreatic cancer, clinical trials often provide the best treatment options,” the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network says. “Without increased enrollment, it is very challenging to approve new and better treatment options.”

Other things African Americans can do to help prevent pancreatic cancer include adopting a healthy lifestyle with foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, limiting red and processed meat, being active, and limiting alcohol.

