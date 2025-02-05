Health and Wellness by Jeroslyn JoVonn NAACP Calls For Cancer To Be Declared A Public Health Crisis In The Black Community The resolution stems from data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.







The NAACP is urging the declaration of cancer as a public health crisis in the Black community in response to research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showing that Black people have the highest rates of cancer diagnoses and fatalities across various types.

This organization is calling for “local, state, and federal authorities” to explore meaningful strategies to advance cancer health equity, reduce risks and exposures, and lower cancer incidence and prevalence rates among Black individuals.

The NAACP wants stronger efforts to promote health equity, prevent cancer, and encourage early detection and treatment for those most vulnerable to cancer fatalities. They are also advocating for improved supportive care and survivorship programs, as well as the elimination of out-of-pocket screening costs—common barriers that often result in untreated cancer.

The organization encourages the use of its established model, the Accountability for Cancer Through Undoing Racism (ACCURE), which employs multi-level approaches to address disparities in cancer treatment and outcomes, ensuring the comprehensive needs of the community are met.

According to research from the CDC, Black people have the highest death rate for cancer overall despite being the third largest ethnic/racial group behind white and Hispanic people. Black people have a lower overall 5-year cancer survival rate than white people and are more likely than white people to be diagnosed with female breast, lung, and colorectal cancers at a late stage.

The CDC emphasizes that many cancers can be prevented by avoiding the use of tobacco, maintaining a healthy weight, consuming a high-fiber, nutrient-rich diet, staying physically active, limiting alcohol intake, and receiving the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine on schedule. Public health research also highlights the importance of screening tests, which can either prevent certain cancers or detect them early when treatment is most effective.

However, despite these preventative measures, the numbers still reflect clear disparities impacting the Black community. Among them include the American Cancer Society’s findings that while Black women have a 4% lower incidence of breast cancer than white women, they face a 40% higher mortality rate. They are also nearly three times more likely to be diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), a subtype associated with poorer outcomes due to limited treatment options.

Research shows that Black women are about 30% more likely to die from these tumors than white women, partly due to lower rates of surgery and chemotherapy. Although breast cancer in men is rare, a recent study revealed that Black men have a 52% higher incidence rate than white men and are twice as likely to develop TNBC.

Lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Black men and the second-leading cause among Black women, disproportionately impacts the Black community. Black men and women are less likely than their white counterparts to be diagnosed at an early stage when the cancer is more treatable, contributing to lower survival rates.

Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer and cancer-related deaths among both men and women in the U.S., with the Black community facing a disproportionate burden. Black Americans have the highest rates of colorectal cancer compared to any racial or ethnic group, being about 20% more likely to develop the disease and 40% more likely to die from it than most other groups.

Public health research indicates that Black men face a 1 in 6 chance of developing prostate cancer during their lifetime. They are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with the disease and 2.1 times more likely to die from it compared to white men.

In light of the disproportionate impact of cancer on Black communities, the NAACP is urging immediate action and advocating for policies, practices, and procedures at national, state, and local levels to reduce cancer rates and health disparities. The organization aims to collaborate with health systems and community partners to promote cancer health equity and address local disparities effectively.

