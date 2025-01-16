Black, Asian, And Woman-Owned Wine Brand Takes Flight On American Airlines

KT Winery, a Black and Asian woman-owned wine company, has taken off in a new partnership with American Airlines. The U.S. airliner will start serving the wine in-flight starting January 2025.

Based in Denver and founded in 2020, the company prides itself on being a low-sugar option for wine lovers. Known for its flagship “Mom Juice” brand, it hopes to grow to new heights through this collaboration, announced on Jan. 15 in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. However, KT Winery’s Signature Collection will actually feature on America’s long-haul, international flights.

The collection offers an elevated yet affordable wine-tasting experience. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Kristin Taylor, shared her excitement about becoming part of this in-flight venture.

“As a frequent traveler, I often see the joy of the simple pleasures on flights. When I started KT Winery, it was a dream of mine to create and enhance those experiences,” expressed Taylor. “To now be part of that experience for other travelers is a true full circle moment.”

The duo met in Charlotte before relocating to Denver. They envisioned a contemporary wine brand that prioritized health and wellness while becoming a beacon of diversity for the industry. Since its inception, the “clean” wine brand has expanded to multiple retailers at over 500 stores. While doing so, it maintains production and bottling in Napa Valley.

While its Mom Juice ranges from Pinot Grigio to Rosé, its Signature Collection boasts a Cabernet Sauvignon once recognized by the James Beard Foundation.

Her co-founder, COO, and Head Of Sales, Macie Mincey, added, “We are looking forward to having our Signature Collection served on American Airlines flights, offering the opportunity for new audiences to experience what we call ‘affordable luxury in a glass. As a mom of four, I love that busy moms get to experience premium wines like those in Mom JuiceSignature Collection in a welcoming community where they are seen and known.”

American Airlines passengers traveling abroad can now experience this minority-owned winery that continues to champion taste while promoting clean ingredients.

