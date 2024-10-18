Women by Black Enterprise Black And Latino Tech Leaders Endorse VP Kamala Harris For President The collective proudly endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States.







A group of Black and Latino entrepreneurs in health technology released a joint letter in support of Vice President Kamala Harris for U.S. President. The health tech leaders stated they want a leader who will work toward “a future where health equity is a priority, and where technology is used to bridge gaps, not widen them.”

Bridging Health Equity: Black and Latino Leaders in Health Technology

We are health technology leaders who have come together out of a shared commitment to transforming healthcare and advancing equity for all communities. With experience spanning digital health, artificial intelligence, healthcare delivery, and life sciences, we have seen firsthand both the progress that is possible and the disparities that persist. Our diverse perspectives have shaped our understanding that healthcare should not just treat disease but actively promote the well-being of every person, in every community.

The upcoming election is about more than just politics—it’s about who will lead us toward a future where health equity is a priority, and where technology is used to bridge gaps, not widen them. We believe Vice President Kamala Harris is the leader who can guide us there. For this reason, we proudly endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

A Vision for Health Equity and Innovation

For too long, our communities have faced disproportionate barriers in healthcare access, representation, and outcomes. From digital health literacy gaps to underrepresentation in leadership, these challenges have been deep and long-standing. But we believe that real change is within reach. We need a healthcare system that:

1. Increases Representation in Health Technology Leadership

– Why It Matters: Leadership that reflects the diverse voices of our communities is essential for creating solutions that are inclusive and culturally responsive.

2. Bridges the Digital Divide in Health

– Why It Matters: Health technology should be designed for everyone, ensuring digital tools are intuitive, accessible, and usable by all, including those historically left behind.

3. Invests in Diverse Entrepreneurs and Innovators

– Why It Matters: Expanding access to capital, mentorship, and networks for Black and Latino founders is crucial to building a more inclusive innovation ecosystem.

4. Prevents Algorithmic Bias in Healthcare

– Why It Matters: Digital health solutions must be fair and transparent, safeguarding against biases that can exacerbate existing health disparities.

Kamala Harris’s Commitment to Health Equity and Inclusive Innovation

Throughout her career, Kamala Harris has shown a deep understanding of the structural barriers that communities of color face in healthcare. She has championed policies that expand digital access, support minority entrepreneurs, and prioritize community-driven solutions. Her vision for health equity aligns closely with our own: a future where technology is harnessed to empower, not exclude.

An Invitation to Build Together

Our endorsement goes beyond this election. It is a call to action to health leaders, innovators, and advocates across the country. Together, we can build a healthcare system that not only treats illness but actively fosters health and equity for everyone. Join us in supporting Kamala Harris’s vision for a healthier, more inclusive America.

Dr. Jerry Abraham, MD MPH CMQ, President, Los Angeles County Medical Association LACMA, Director of Public Health, Integration & Street Medicine, CDU-KEDREN

Dr. Michael Penn, MD PHD, Founding Partner, Health Equity Ventures

Dr. Mario Molina, MD, Entrepreneur, Investor, Co-Chair Board of Trustees for National Musuem of the American Latino

Abner Mason, Former Founder and CEO, SameSky Health, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, GroundGame Health

Dr. Daniel Turner, MD, Serial Healthcare Technology Entrepreneur, Adjunct Professor, USC Keck School of Medicine

Kevin Dedner, MPH, Serial Healthcare Technology Entrepreneur, Author

Shereese Maynard, Chief Compliance Officer and Strategist at Evershine Care of Las Cruces

Trevor Wilkins, VP of Partner Engagement, ScaleHealth

Dr. Nzinga Harrison, MD, Author, Un-Addiction, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Eleanor Health

Mario Anglada, CEO, CaraVita Health

Rhonda Smith, Non-Profit Health Equity Leader, Cancer Research Community Advisory Board, City of Hope

Dr. Nicole D. Vick, EdD MPH, Board Chair, California Black Health Network

Ashley Wisdom, Founder & CEO, Health in Her HUE

Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, Founder & CEO, Grapevine Health

Kameron Matthews, MD JD, FAAFP Co-Chair, Provider and Health System in Advisory Board, CHAI

Vanessa Guzman, MS ME, President, SmartRise Health

Carlos Rodarte, CEO & Co-Founder, Veriteos

Dr. Eric Whitaker, MD, Physician and Healthtech Founder

Erica Plybeah, Founder and CEO, MedHaul

Emily Brown, Co-Founder, Attane Health

Dr. Brenda Shipp, COO, Wellspace Health

Lauren Vivian, Co-Founder and CEO, WePair Health

Tambra Stevenson, Founder & CEO, TAMBRA

Adimika Meadows Arthur, ED and CEO, HealthTech for Medicaid

Travis Gayles, MD PHD, Pediatric Digital Health Expert

