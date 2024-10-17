Politics by Mitti Hicks Top Black Business Leaders Endorse Kamala Harris’s Economic Plans Black Economic Alliance PAC is a coalition of business leaders and aligned advocates committed to economic progress and prosperity in the Black community with a specific focus on work, wages, and wealth.







A coalition of Black business leaders has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’s economic plan. The Black Economic Alliance Pac released an open letter supporting her initiatives. Harris promises that her plans will help build back the Middle Class. She also pledged to give the most vulnerable Americans opportunity and relief.

“Vice President Harris’ Opportunity Economy agenda would give Americans the tools to build generational wealth by making housing more affordable, creating good-paying jobs, and investing in the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels our economy,” the open letter states.

The letter was signed by some of the most influential Black entrepreneurs. Signatures include Gerald Adolph, the former senior partner of Booz Allen Hamilton; Rodney Bullard, CEO of The Same House and former Vice President of Chick-fil-A Inc.; Melissa Butler, the CEO of The Lip Bar; Pinky Cole Hayes, the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, and more.

Black Business Leaders Support Harris’s Housing and Small Business Initiatives

In the joint letter, Black business leaders support Harris’s plan to tackle the housing shortage and affordability crisis. If elected, Harris promises first-time homebuyers $25,000 in down-payment support. As Black Enterprise previously reported, Black Enterprise previously reported, she would encourage developers to build 3 million new housing units nationwide to address the housing shortage.

Harris also said she would waive the degree requirements for tens of thousands of federal jobs so more people would have access to high-paying jobs. For aspiring entrepreneurs, she would support a new generation of small business owners by expanding startup expense deductions from $5,000 to $50,000.

“Many of us have spent time with Vice President Harris and know that she understands what the private sector needs to grow, invest, and thrive -– and how business leaders like us create good-paying jobs that strengthen our communities,” the open letter states.

Business leaders add, “The contrast could not be more clear. Of particular importance to us as Black business leaders, Vice President Harris’ economic agenda will remove long-standing barriers to prosperity for the Black community -– which we know will benefit all Americans, making our economy stronger.”

