Black-and-Woman-Owned Architecture, Construction Firm Oversees $15B in Projects

This December caps off a notable year for one of the nation’s leading Black- and woman-owned architecture, engineering and construction companies.

Deryl McKissack, founder and CEO of McKissack & McKissack, is carrying on her family’s torch as the fifth generation to work in design and construction. With a $1,000 budget, the Howard University alumna started her firm and it became an extension of the nation’s oldest minority-owned design and construction firm, tracing back to its founder Moses McKissack.

Under her leadership, McKissack and her network of diverse employees have brought landmark projects to life. The firm is currently managing over $15 billion in projects nationwide, while celebrating the induction of new leadership.

From the new Museum of African-American History and Culture on the National Mall to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC., McKissack & McKissack strives to empower communities across all market sectors.

More recently, the McKissack family has welcomed new team members onboard, as BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. Lisa Edmonds, who brings more than two decades of human resources experience, will lend her expertise to her new role as vice president of Human Resources. Nijah Barley, a seasoned IT expert, now oversees McKissack’s IT department, as director of information technology.

“I am excited about Lisa and Nijah because they will apply deep expertise and fresh perspectives to two of the most important aspects of our company’s strategic growth—our supportive people-oriented culture and our robust information technology infrastructure,” McKissack said.

Additionally, Chicago-based project executive Girard Jenkins has been promoted to vice president of operations for the Midwest and West.

“We have a robust, high-profile portfolio of work in Chicago, and Girard is an integral part of our team. He came up through the ranks on the construction management side, so he understands the business and has incredible connections in the area,” McKissack said.

When she is not working, McKissack strives to increase the number of Black professionals in the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry by providing STEM opportunities to elementary and high school students. She sits on the board of Living Classrooms, and the executive board of the ACE Mentor Program.