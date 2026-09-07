Photo credit: MVAFF Arts and Culture by Sidnee Michelle Black Artists And Collectors Talk Ownership, Wealth & Cultural Legacy At MVAFF The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival panel examined the role Black collectors can play in sustaining artists.







Black art was positioned as more than cultural expression during a Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival panel that explored how ownership and collecting can help Black families preserve history and build assets for future generations.

“The Power of Cultural Stewardship,” held Aug. 7 during the 24th annual festival, brought together Jessica Ann Peavy Gallery Founder and owner Jessica Ann Peavy, New York contemporary artist Guy Stanley Philoche, and visual artist and illustrator Charly Palmer.

The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival panel centered on ownership, preservation, and community while examining the role Black collectors can play in sustaining artists and determining which cultural stories endure.

The conversation also connected collecting to a larger discussion about generational wealth. Beyond purchasing art for its aesthetic appeal, acquiring and preserving works by Black artists can give families culturally significant assets to pass down while helping ensure Black creators retain a place within the historical record.

That focus extended to Philoche’s “Give Us Our Flowers” series, presented by the Jessica Ann Peavy Gallery in collaboration with the Mariposa Museum in Oak Bluffs from Aug. 7-21. The exhibition included eight new works created for the presentation and explored Black presence, memory, and belonging, according to Black Art in America.

Source: Photo credit: MVAFF

“Martha’s Vineyard is a special place filled with culture and history,” Philoche told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“It was such a great honor to have the Power of Cultural Stewardship conversation at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival and show my Give Us Our Flowers series with the Jessica Ann Peavy Gallery at The Mariposa Museum.”

Ultimately, the discussion raised an important question for Black communities: Who owns the art documenting Black life, and who will inherit it?

Source: photo credit: MVAFF

By connecting cultural stewardship with ownership, the panel underscored how collecting Black art can serve several purposes at once — supporting working artists, preserving Black history, and creating culturally significant assets that families can transfer from one generation to the next.

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