Atlanta foodies are celebrating the release of the city’s first Michelin Guide. Of the guide’s honorees, a Black-owned soul food spot, The Busy Bee Cafe, is making a name for itself as an establishment of good eats, winning the 2023 Bib Gourmand Award.

Known as “the South on a plate,” Busy Bee has been serving Southern classics since 1947 and is already famous in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood. It makes its first appearance on the Michelin Guide’s radar for being a quintessential soul food experience. Known for its quaint yet cozy atmosphere, the hospitality matches expectations placed on fine Southern cuisine.

“We are Black history,” shared the restaurant on its website. “Prepared with love. Seasoned with soul.”

In its review of its experience, the Michelin Guide also notes one of its esteemed former customers whose street the restaurant resides.

“Everyone has come through these doors, including Martin Luther King Jr. It may be big on heart, but this spot, with tile floors, booths, a stool-lined counter and walls hung with framed photos, is tiny,” detailed the publication. “Still, they’re making a big impression with old-fashioned Southern/soul food.”

The restaurant’s award-winning fried chicken continues to delight local and traveling customers. From sweet tea and lemonade to the homemade peach cobbler, its time-honored menu items are receiving praise. On Oct. 20, current owner Tracey Gates was announced as an inductee into The Georgia Hospitality Hall of Fame. She will receive the honor on Nov. 1.

Busy Bee continues serving comfort meals with an exquisite twist and is a pioneer for Black-owned restaurants to be recognized for culinary excellence. Read the complete review from the Michelin Guide on this Atlanta favorite.