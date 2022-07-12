Black Banks Largely Trail Asian and Hispanic Banks In Number And Assets — Hurting Their Ability To Boost Black Wealth

New data show Black banks fall extremely short in number and assets compared to banks owned by other ethnic groups across the United States. Exactly 19 Black-owned banks had $7 billion in assets of the first quarter of this year, based on the “Mid-Year 2022 Minority Bank And Thrift Review” by Creative Investment Research. In contrast , 77 Asian-owned banks had $172 billion in assets and 33 Hispanic-owned banks had $141.6 billion in assets during the same time. Simultaneously, 17 women-owned banks had assets of just over $9.75 billion. The analysis reveals Black banks hold just roughly 2% of the $338 billion-plus for all ethnic banks examined. In contrast, Asian banks hold around 51% and Hispanic banks have about 42% of those assets.

“Black banks will never be meaningful at this level,” says William Michael Cunningham, an economist and owner of Creative Investment Research in Washington, D.C.

“They will always have limited impact.”