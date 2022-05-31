Black Bartending School Owner Teaches The Art of The Cocktail

Master mixologist Sheena Harrison owns the only licensed bartending school in Genesee County, Michigan, where she teaches and motivates others on the art of the cocktail.

Before she opened Drinks of Essence Bartending School, located in Burton, Harrison started in 2015 with a mobile bartending and infused fruit bar. The fun establishment offered custom packages filled with different fruits, chocolate-covered strawberries, and pineapples. Harrison brought these mixing talents to a variety of events including weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties. She later expanded into a brick and mortar school, further honed her childhood passions.

“I’ve always been creative,” Harrison told The Hub Flint in 2019.

“When I was a teenager, I made drinks for my family, whether punch, flavored teas, or alcoholic beverages. I like creating something completely new, so when I see things, I envision how to connect them with other things. I really like the creative process and [I] am blessed to have the skills to make the creations I envision.”

Harrison dedicated more than 15 years to the bartending business. From mentor to small business owner, her experience led her to open the bartending school in 2021. Offering hands-on training in a bar-like setting, the Drinks of Essence Bartending School is geared toward beginners seeking an industry-level bartender certification program and bartenders looking to advance their skills.

“I love being able to see my students build their confidence and to challenge them,” Harrison said.

“I get right in there with them. I grab their hands, and I teach them how to do it. I’m going to teach them to get it before they leave. By the second or third day, they are rocking it. They are mixing. They are excited [and] doing a shoulder bounce with the drink. I get to see a lot of the stages with them.”

To date, Harrison is proud of achieving her school’s milestone of enrolling 100 students in April, and an additional 40 students in May, Black Like US reported.

“I just love it when my students graduate, and they start their own thing or even go work at a bar,” she said. “I visit my graduates just to tell them I’m proud of them or [to] go see them in action.”