Black Beauty Brands in Demand! Skincare Products Made For Us By Us

Everyone knows there is a universal saying that affirms the youthful appearance of people of African descent—Black don’t crack! Melanated skin is naturally able to withstand the effects of aging and Mother Nature than other races. However, we’re not exempt from daily care and limiting direct exposure to the sun.

Fear not! Black Enterprise has you covered in the face department with another Amazon roundup! Yes, Amazon is giving face and body, honey. Let’s get into these skincare products made especially for Nubian skin created by Black-owned brands.

We all want big bags in 2022, but not under our eyes! This product is pretty cool and innovative, relieving muscle tension, reducing facial puffiness, and helping your skin look fresh. Made of rose quartz, the roller will leave your skin supple and dewy with fewer wrinkles. Use Gua Sha on your jawline to prevent sagging.

Renew your curls with this nourishing hair + scalp treatment serum. A perfect blend of 12 organic and natural oils to nourish, lengthen, strengthen and add shine to your curls because they deserve it! 100% Pure: No Parabens, No Sulphates, No mineral oil. Glass Pump Bottle: This power-packed serum comes in a frosted glass bottle to preserve the effects of the essential oils.

Shea Radiance had the ultimate detoxifying and moisturizing cleanser to ease eczema, rashes, and blemishes on the body. It will leave your skin clear, smooth, and supple, and your complexion brightened and toned. Your skin will look absolutely radiant. This vegan body wash works miracles on the skin and contains no parabens or synthetic fragrance.

Snatch impurities and large pores simultaneously with this bottle of magic toner formulated with organic witch hazel and aloe. It can be used daily as a cleanser to remove impurities, excess sebum, and traces of makeup while also balancing your skin’s pH balance.

Double up on full coverage foundation and protection from the sun with this product made by the one and only Iman! As mentioned, our skin NEEDS to consume sunlight, but responsibly so we don’t get dark patches or melasma. This product contains SPF 15 without the super greasy look.

This bar helps fade blemishes, scars, acne, psoriasis, and eczema and helps smooth the appearance of razor bumps. It is perfect for sensitive skin and gentle enough for babies. It will help cleanse, moisturize, exfoliate, restore and tone your skin without stripping its natural oils and can even be used as a shampoo Moreover, the brand supports children’s education in Ghana!

Increase your skin’s elasticity and diminish wrinkles! Great for all skin types—oily, dry, and combination, this product restores sensitive and sunburned skin with its oatmeal and rice bran emollients. Rub some into your cuticles before bed each night for healthy nails.