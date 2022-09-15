Black Blockchain Summit to Host 5th Anniversary Summit in Washington, DC

Black Blockchain Summit invites you to attend its 5th anniversary summit on the historic campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. from Sept. 22-24, 2022.

This crypto conference will bring together blockchain and web 3 enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss a myriad of web 3 innovations and challenges facing Black communities of Africa and the African diaspora. Under the theme of “Peaceful Solutions to Violent World Problems,” Black Blockchain Summit is devoted to developing sustainable solutions to the world’s global system of power and money, as envisioned by the pioneers behind the historic 1967 Arusha Declaration.

Crypto Conference Uniting Bitcoin, NFT and Web 3 Developers, college students, business professionals, community activists and more. Black Blockchain Summit, featured in Time Magazine, has previously included more than 1,000 participants, and 100 speakers discussing Bitcoin, blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web 3, NFTs, FinTech, the Metaverse, and more. For the 2020 crypto conference, a few of our expected speakers include BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Senior VP/Executive Editor-at Large Alfred A. Edmond Jr., Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Mike Novogratz, and Washington D.C. Government CTO Lindsey Parker. Also expected speakers this year include Howard University faculty, representatives from the U.S. Patent Office, and more.

Black Tech Nation Ventures and The Black Blockchain Summit are excited to present the 1st Annual Black Blockchain Pitch Presentation hosted by Howard University on September, 24th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/hFWUI2WPb4 — Black Blockchain Summit (@BlkBlockchainDC) September 14, 2022

The conference draws attendance and participation from students and staff from Howard University and surrounding universities. It also has national and international business professionals and community educators and activists as attendees and presenters. Black Blockchain Summit is the oldest U.S. crypto conference centering Black people and their interests in Bitcoin, web 3, metaverse, NFT, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technologies. Years after the release of the Bitcoin White Paper, Black cryptocurrency, Web 3, and Blockchain innovators will gather to examine how this technology can repair injustices and revolutionize the globe into a more equitable society.

More than Just A Cryptocurrency Conference In addition to a series of speakers, the three-day interactive cryptocurrency summit will include:

A Global Blockchain Career Fair where companies and organizations can meet global talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and African Universities (AUs). Students will meet companies seeking freelancers/professionals of various skills and expertise in the blockchain space, from software engineering, marketing, compliance to accounting. Participating universities include: Howard University, Southern University and A&M College, Africa University, and Southern University at New Orleans. An Essay Contest for students in the middle school (ages 11-14), high school (ages 14-18), and collegiate (18-24) levels.

Essays will explore this year’s theme and address utilizing innovation and access to web3/crypto/blockchain technology as a gateway for peace. Winning essays will be published in the Black Blockchain Summit (BBS) Archive and students will be honored at a special event during Black Blockchain Summit 2022. A Pitch Competition where six pre-selected entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their NFT/metaverse/ Web 3/crypto/blockchain enabled startup-up to three Black VCs and funders in attendance.

Honoring A Black Blockchain Summit Founder Black Blockchain Summit also will feature a Memorial Reception honoring Dr. Gary L. Harris, a distinguished Howard University Electrical Engineering Professor, nationally known STEM advocate, and lifelong innovator, whose support made the first Black Blockchain Summit in 2018 a reality.

To Register for Black Blockchain Summit 2022 More information on the 5th Anniversary Black Blockchain Summit, including registration information, agenda updates and sponsorship opportunities, can be found at blackblockchainsummit.com.