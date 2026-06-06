Entrepreneurship by Black Enterprise David E. Rogers Launches ‘Black Blocks,’ A Board Game Teaching Financial Literacy Through Black History Black Blocks empowers African American youth and families with culturally relevant financial education







Originally published on BlackNews.com.

David E. Rogers, founder and CEO of Black Blocks LLC, a Black-owned educational company, announces the launch of pre-orders for Black Blocks, a groundbreaking board game that combines financial literacy education with the rich history of African American entrepreneurship and wealth-building. Designed for players ages 12 and up, Black Blocks addresses the critical need for culturally relevant financial education in Black communities.

“For too long, financial education has ignored the unique challenges and triumphs of our community,” said Rogers. “Black Blocks celebrates our financial pioneers while teaching the next generation practical wealth-building strategies that honor our heritage and secure our future.”

The game emerges at a crucial time when financial literacy gaps disproportionately affect African American communities. Financial illiteracy costs for Americans in 2021 were at an astonishing high of $352 billion, according to the National Financial Educators Council, with Black families bearing a disproportionate burden. While only 28% of Black Americans feel confident about their financial knowledge, Black Blocks provides an engaging, culturally affirming pathway to financial empowerment.

“Our children deserve to learn about money management alongside stories of Madam C.J. Walker, Booker T. Washington, and Althea Gibson,” Rogers explained. “Black Blocks transforms financial education from something that feels foreign to something that feels like home.”

Through innovative dual-deck gameplay, players navigate real-world financial decisions while discovering inspiring stories of Black financial success. Life Cards present scenarios like starting a business, buying a home, or investing in education, while Fate Cards highlight African American pioneers who overcame obstacles to build generational wealth.

Beta testing in predominantly Black communities showed remarkable engagement. Families reported that teenagers who had previously shown little interest in financial discussions became actively involved in budgeting conversations and began independently researching Black business leaders and historical figures.

“My 14-year-old daughter learned about Maggie Lena Walker and asked to open her first savings account the next day,” shared Keisha Williams, a beta tester from Atlanta. “The game connected our family’s financial goals to our cultural pride in a way I’ve never seen before.”

Key Features:

Cultural authenticity:

Features influential figures like Madam C.J. Walker, Booker T. Washington, and Althea Gibson

Community-focused:

Addresses financial challenges specific to African American experiences

Intergenerational bonding:

Sparks meaningful conversations between parents, grandparents, and youth

Educational alignment:

Supports financial literacy requirements while celebrating Black history

Practical application:

Teaches budgeting, investing, entrepreneurship, and wealth preservation

Black Blocks has already garnered support from Black educators, financial advisors, and community organizations who recognize its potential to transform how young people in the community view money and opportunity. The game is a definite value-add for HBCUs, community centers, and youth organizations across the country as a tool for financial empowerment programming.

Availability:

• Available now at BlackBlocksGame.com

• Special pricing available for community organizations and educational institutions

About

Black Blocks LLC is a Black-owned educational company dedicated to creating culturally authentic learning experiences that celebrate African American history while building practical life skills. Founded by entrepreneur David E. Rogers, the company’s mission is to empower the Black community through engaging, affirming educational products.

About the Founder

David E. Rogers is a seasoned entrepreneur with a B.S. from Purdue University and an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Marketing. With 20+ years of business experience and as the author of 13 published books, Rogers combines his expertise in finance, marketing, and creative development to create educational products that serve his community.

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