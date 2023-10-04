Black Brides-To-Be Going Gaga Over New Hanifa Bridal Line

Hanifa, a celebrity-favorite design brand based in Washington, D.C., is venturing into wedding couture in her latest collection. The brand’s founder, Anifa Mvuemba, will unveil her debut line of bridal gowns at her Oct. 15 show.

The acclaimed designer’s first display of bridal gowns showcases ready-to-wear looks as well, expanding on the already popular dresses that made the Black-owned brand became a household name.

Hanifa’s official Instagram account made the announcement of its subsidiary line in a shared post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanifa Bridal (@hanifabridal)

“This collection represents the culmination of my years of experience in curation, attention to detail and exploration of the theme of love,” shared the founder and 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipient. The show will be reveal the assortment of dresses to attendees at the Salamander Resort in Middlesburg, Virginia, as part of the Fall Bridal Fashion week, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Prior to her official dive into the fashion category, the visionary was already taking custom wedding dress orders for her diverse clientele as she built her emerging fashion empire. Staying true to being a beacon of inclusivity for all body types, Hanifa Bridal will feature a wide range of sizes adorned with custom features, such as beading and feathers incorporated into the gowns.

While Mvuemba will enter the bridal sphere with dresses, she hopes to introduce accessories, such as veils, in future drops. It could be that a bride could walk down the aisle head-to-toe in Hanifa.

For those planning a ceremony a little further down the road, the designer anticipates taking more clients for customized dress options on top of her pre-made assortment. Upcoming brides eager to indulge in the collection will be able to purchase from the brand’s online shop starting Oct.20.

