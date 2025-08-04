Business by Daniel Johnson Black Business Month Unfolds Amid Trump Policy Threats, Entrepreneurial Spirit Unbothered In recognition of Black Business Month, there are events nationwide.







As National Black Business Month highlights the contributions and challenges of Black entrepreneurs, Capital B News reported in April that the Trump administration policies have created additional hurdles for Black-owned businesses. The report noted that the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives has had a disproportionately negative impact on Black Americans, particularly business owners.

As the Florida Courier reports, a February memo from SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler proposed reducing the Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) designation target from 15% to the statutory minimum of 5%. Loeffler argued the change would benefit veteran-owned businesses. However, the SDB program has historically helped address barriers faced by Black-owned businesses, and the proposed reduction could limit their access to federal contracts and resources.

In June, Black Press USA reported that a proposed settlement to dismantle the Disadvantaged Business Enterprises Program was nearing approval but was ultimately rejected by a federal court.

Despite the hostile environment for Black-owned businesses, they continue to push on, determined to thrive regardless of the obstacles placed in front of them.

In recognition of Black Business Month, the Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce will host its National Black Business Month Reception on Aug. 7. According to the event’s listing on Eventbrite, it will honor the contributions of Black-owned businesses across South Florida.

In Oakland, the East Oakland Youth Development Center held its 4th Annual Black Futures Ball on Aug. 2, an event that both celebrates the vibrancy of Oakland while raising money for the youth served by the center.

According to its CEO, Selena Wilson, the Ball helps the youth by “providing not only financial support but also a platform to amplify imagination, creativity, and radical vision. Inspired by works like Black Panther, Ironheart, and the new Superman, the Ball offers a space for attendees to dream boldly, dress boldly, and imagine liberating futures rooted in joy and Black excellence.”

On Oct. 4-5, CultureCon 2025, the largest creative festival for creative entrepreneurs, creators, and cultural influencers, is set to descend upon the Brooklyn borough and will feature community-building, hands-on workshops, a career fair, and immersive activations.

Entrepreneurs like Mississippi’s Kenesha Lewis are providing hope and changing the narrative in areas that are more associated with historical disenfranchisement than Black people thriving.

As she told NPR, “I’m really excited for the young people to walk in, and they say, who’s the owner, and they’re like, what? I had somebody do that to me. Our Black people are waking up; they know that they can do this. I think that we have helped them to understand that they can do this, they can succeed in this era.”

RELATED CONTENT: Report Reveals Barriers Black Entrepreneurs Face, Despite Growth And Economic Promise