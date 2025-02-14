Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Third Annual Atlanta Black Expo Will Feature Over 200 Black Businesses The third annual Atlanta Black Expo wiil take place at the Georgia World Congress Center.







Over 200 Black-owned businesses across all industries and sectors will be featured at the third annual Atlanta Black Expo, held Feb. 22 and 23 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Hailed as the largest mixed-industry showcase of Black-owned businesses in the Southeast, the expo features exhibits, interactive experiences, and activations.

“The Atlanta Black Expo is a unique platform for supporting and celebrating local Black-owned businesses,” Corey “NetworKing” Moore, who relaunched the Atlanta Black Expo concept in 2023, said in a press release.

“We recognized a need for a centralized space where consumers could discover and engage with a diverse range of Black-owned businesses in Metro Atlanta. Our goal was to create an immersive experience that not only showcases these businesses but also celebrates the richness of Black culture.”

This year’s expo begins with a VIP reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, featuring a private food and beverage tasting alongside a culinary competition. The main event unfolds on Sunday, Feb. 23, with a marketplace featuring a diverse array of local Black-owned businesses and exhibitors.

Attendees can enjoy food throughout the day while participating in workshops and networking opportunities. The event also features a Kids Business Expo, a fashion show, speed networking sessions, and insights from over 25 speakers.

Attendees can also enjoy the Black Art Expo, sponsored by Fulton County, a celebration of Black art and culture. Additionally, the International Black Business Expo, sponsored by Go Global, fosters global connections and business opportunities.

“We’re still a new event but we’re also a growing event,” Moore said. “Every year we get more attendees and more businesses that want to be a part of what we’re doing. And we continue to exceed even my expectations.”

