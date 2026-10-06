‘Black Capital’ London Debut Connects Black Enterprises Directly With Investors

On Oct. 20, 2026, the United Kingdom’s financial and creative landscapes will converge at Elder Yard, Norton Folgate, for the inaugural launch of Black Capital. Founded by John Muleba, former creative strategist at Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Louis Vuitton, the landmark platform bridges a persistent market disconnect by bringing founders, creative talent, investors, financial institutions, and government representatives into a single room. Strategically aligned with major autumn fixtures like Frieze London and the FT Africa Summit, the high-profile summit aims to transform under-capitalized markets into thriving engines of economic growth.

According to a press release provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE, the initiative addresses an urgent funding gap. While Black-led growth enterprises and the creative economy contribute billions annually to the UK economy, historical allocation remains disproportionately low. Black founders have traditionally secured less than 1% of UK venture capital. By showcasing scalable businesses, valuable intellectual property, and influential consumer brands, Black Capital establishes a direct, curated pipeline for growth enterprises seeking institutional backing.

“There was always a feeling that Black talent had to wait its turn and that opportunities for growth were scarce,” Muleba, founder of Black Capital, said. “For too long, the question has been who gets chosen to receive capital. I designed the concept of Black Capital to ask a different question: What happens if we bring the capital to us? We already have the ability and ambition to build companies of scale. Access was the only thing standing in the way.”

Why are investors targeting Black growth enterprises and the creative economy?

The economic rationale for participation is compelling. According to data from the British Business Bank, CREME, and NatWest, ethnic-minority-led businesses already contribute an estimated 25 billion pounds annually to the UK economy, with an untapped potential of 100 billion pounds. Furthermore, 71% of these enterprises intend to scale significantly, and 52% are actively willing to utilize external finance.

Simultaneously, the broader UK creative industries contribute 124 billion pounds in Gross Value Added (GVA) and support 2.4 million jobs. Although 74% of surveyed creator-economy organizations report robust sales growth, 48% cite access to finance as a primary barrier to expansion, with investment-ready creative firms requiring an average of 1.3 million pounds in funding.

“I believe in what Black Capital is building,” Karen Blackett CBE, founding trustee of The Black Equity Organisation said via a press release. “Connecting Black creative talent and Black growth enterprises directly with investors is how we move from representation to real ownership, and that’s transformative.”

Industry leaders emphasize that this challenge represents an underdeveloped asset class rather than a mere representation gap. Blackett notes that connecting Black growth enterprises directly with investors moves the ecosystem from superficial representation to genuine, transformative ownership.

Designed as an evidence-led program featuring keynote interviews—such as “Building Black Behemoths”—alongside specialized panels on media, fashion, art, and a dedicated focus on closing the funding gap for Black women, Black Capital moves past cyclical dialogue. By offering structured access to funding, the platform provides institutional investors with differentiated deal flow while granting Black founders the face-to-face capital connections necessary to scale sustainable operations.

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