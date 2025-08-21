Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington 9 Black Car Reviewers You Can Trust These reviewers do more than just test drive the latest vehicles







The car world is lacking when it comes to Black voices, and Black automotive reviewers are changing that. They’re bringing a perspective to the industry that combines knowledge with cultural understanding, authenticity, and authority. These reviewers do more than just test drive the latest vehicles. They share real-life experiences, tell stories that resonate, and show an awareness of the communities they’re a part of. This makes the whole conversation around experiencing and purchasing cars more dynamic. By highlighting their work, BLACK ENTERPRISE acknowledges the role each plays in the car and media scene by giving consumers someone they can actually relate to and trust.

Teia Collier

Teia Collier is a Georgia-based car journalist with a passion for her work. She’s also a dedicated educator, a mom, and somehow still finds time to volunteer. What sets Collier apart, though, is her ability to bring humor and a refreshing personality to her content about cars. Check her out.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJ6-7GbR1qT/?igsh=MWl6dmp2bGJjcXNmaw==

Brian Armstead

Brian Armstead has been around the block when it comes to writing about vehicles. His content has been featured in national publications, including BE and Traveling Dad. Through his work, Armstead is persistent in making the car industry an inclusive place. He’s involved with the Baptist Automotive Media Group’s efforts to bring diversity to the industry.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMiS0gGJZcu/?igsh=eW5lN3ExaGJybThl

Kimatni Rawlins

Kimatni Rawlins is a name you should be familiar with. Rawlins has been a journalist in the car industry for some time, writing for Automotive Rhythms, and is currently contributing car reviews for BE. Rawlins is also part of the Black Automotive Media Group. Rawlins has a captivating style. He uses car reviews to tell stories that go beyond the vehicle performance. He shares culture and experience behind the wheel. Rawlins is a voice for representation and change within the market and partners with several HBCUs through the internship program he’s created, introducing students to various career paths and roles within the automotive industry.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJMz2y0JY6I/?igsh=YmN6cWI0NTN6NzJh

Andrew Beckford

Andrew Beckford is a car journalist from California. He writes about anything related to motorsports. Think racing games, car modifications, and big events like Formula Drift, IndyCar, and F1. What sets Beckford apart is that he was the first to feature a celebrity on the cover of MotorTrends print magazine. Beckford’s coverage also delves into the world of tuner culture and one-off car builds, giving his readers an inside look at the motorsports scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI9soHoT9jD/?igsh=dzNrc3F1bnA0Mm0=

Donald Osborne

Donald Osborne is the go-to guy when it comes to the history of cars. He’s spent years honing his craft as a historian, and his take on what makes a vehicle valuable is unmatched. He has appeared on Jay Leno’s Garage. Osborne is the expert people call when they need to figure out what a car is worth. With a passion for preserving heritage, he’s made a real name for himself in the classic car world. His knowledge is pretty steep, and he’s always happy to share it.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLIUuFfJLCU/?igsh=MWtyYnJkN2xrODlhNg==

Derin Richardson

Derin Richardson creates content for multiple platforms: The Mustang Source and Dodge Forum. He does an excellent job of breaking down automotive jargon into simple terms, and he offers insight into the community’s perspective on vehicles. Whether it’s tech insights or just straight talk from car enthusiasts, Richardson has got car lovers and consumers covered.

William Irvin Lewis

William Irvin Lewis is a Michigan-based automotive writer who contributes to MotorTrend. Lewis is involved in the grassroots motorsports scene. What’s interesting about Lewis is how he seamlessly integrates his love of writing, drifting, and cultural understanding into everything he does. It’s a combo that seems to work well for him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIpumyURYNY/?igsh=MTd1dW1kdXR3eWg3MA==

Antuan Goodwin

Antuan Goodwin heads reviews over at CNET Road Show. His car comparisons are always on point. Goodwin has a wealth of automotive knowledge that is easy to follow, which is more than likely why he appeals to such a range of people. Goodwin has a knack for making automotive content straightforward.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMLMPFiR5vh/?igsh=YWp5ZHVmOG55YTky

Forrest Jones

Forrest Jones has made a name for himself on YouTube with his car reviews on Forrest’s Auto Reviews. Jones covers just about everything you can think of when it comes to automotive, the cars you see every day, and the crazy custom jobs that are over the top—and he keeps it 100% with his direct style.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMiTTwMRsCk/?igsh=b2hyZHVkbjE1Z2Vx

